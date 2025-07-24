Azerbaijani Ngos Address Appeal To U.S. Secretary Of State Marco Rubio

MENAFN - AzerNews) A group of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations has issued a formal appeal to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, expressing strong disapproval of recent actions taken by certain members of the U.S. Congress regarding Azerbaijan's sovereign territories and the ongoing peace process with Armenia,reports.

In the statement, the NGOs denounced what they described as the “hypocrisy” of several U.S. congressmen who recently sent a letter to Secretary Rubio criticizing Azerbaijan. The appeal notes that such actions have provoked sharp indignation among the Azerbaijani public and are seen as deliberate attempts to obstruct the peace process between Baku and Yerevan.

"We reject such unilateral approaches," the appeal reads, stating that certain pro-Armenian figures from the Biden-Blinken era are attempting to sabotage former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to bring lasting peace to the South Caucasus.

The NGOs emphasized that a recent meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Abu Dhabi signaled important progress, with reports indicating that the draft text of a peace treaty has been agreed upon. According to the appeal, attempts by U.S. lawmakers to interfere serve only to derail these developments.

“It is regrettable that individuals unfamiliar with the region are signing irresponsible statements in exchange for financial incentives from the Armenian lobby in the United States,” the letter asserts. The NGOs further accuse these individuals of having remained silent during Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the Khojaly massacre, and of continuing to obstruct efforts to hold Armenian war criminals accountable.

The appeal also draws attention to former Senator Bob Menendez, known for his anti-Azerbaijani stance, who was later convicted of corruption and bribery, and criticizes Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and Congressman Frank Pallone for their perceived bias. The letter recounts that during Pallone's visit to Baku for the COP29 event, he was met with public protest and left the country in embarrassment.

The signatories argue that if certain U.S. lawmakers are advocating for the return of Armenians to Azerbaijani territories, they should also support the right of return for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia. "The Western Azerbaijan Community is ready to engage in dialogue with Armenia to enable the peaceful return of displaced persons to their ancestral lands," they note.

Highlighting the destruction and plundering of Azerbaijani cultural and material heritage during the occupation of Karabakh, East Zangezur, and Armenian territory, the NGOs criticize the international community's silence on these issues.

The statement also condemns recent proposals by the Swiss Parliament for an“international peace forum,” describing them as biased and supportive of Armenian revanchists. The appeal notes that these initiatives, referenced in the congressmen's letter, betray regional peace and trust-building efforts.

The NGOs conclude by expressing concern that the congressional appeal is motivated by discomfort with the growing bilateral relationship between the United States and Azerbaijan. They affirm their belief that the Trump administration, which they credit for contributing positively to peace in the region, will accurately assess the intentions behind the congressmen's actions, which they describe as representative of the "Washington swamp."

Signatories:



Ramil Iskanderli – Chairman, Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

Aziz Alakbarli – Chairman, West Azerbaijan Community

Amir Aliyev – Chairman, Center for the Promotion of Human Rights Public Union

Fariz Khalilli – Chairman, "Miras" Public Union for the Study of Cultural Heritage

Umud Mirzayev – Chairman, International Eurasian Press Fund

Zaur Ibrahimli – Chairman, "Priority" Center for Socio-Economic Research Public Union

Irada Rzazadeh – Chairman, "For the Social Welfare of Citizens" Public Union

Haji Abdulla – Chairman, "Zangezur" Societies Public Union

Konul Behbudova – Chairman, "Karabakh Missing Families" Public Union

Khatira Valiyeva – Chairman, "Khankendi" IDP Support Public Union

Vugar Gadirov – Chairman, "Youth Organization for Return and Revival" Public Union Rey Kerimoglu – Chairman, "Association of Mine Victims in Azerbaijan" Public Union