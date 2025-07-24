Deputizing For King, Army Chief Honors Outstanding Officers With Royal Gifts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Thursday honored a number of officers with Royal gifts, in appreciation of their "distinguished" efforts and dedication in performing their duties.During the ceremony held at General Command of the Armed Forces Forces (JAF)-Arab Army, Huneiti conveyed the King's greetings and pride in the officers' "remarkable" efforts.Huneiti also cited His Majesty's interest and keenness to honor distinguished servicemen and motivate the JAF's personnel to continue their endeavors and dedication in various fields.Huneiti praised the "high level" of the JAF's personnel in all their positions and their "significant" role in fulfilling the Army's mission "efficiently and professionally".