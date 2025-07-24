Technics Debuts 60Th Anniversary Edition Of EAH-AZ100 Earbuds In Champagne Gold Color, Now Available In The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The EAH-AZ100, the flagship model of the Technics True Wireless Earbuds, features a newly developed Magnetic Fluid Driver. This creates clean, high-resolution, low-vibration and low-distortion sounds for the most authentic, balanced audio that's true to the original source. It also incorporates Adaptive Noise Cancelling to efficiently remove noise in accordance with the surrounding environment, as well as the newly developed Voice Focus AI, a feature which uses AI to achieve clear, high-quality calls.

Experiencing music as the artist intended

Magnetic Fluid Driver technology enables a new level of low-distortion sound for the EAH-AZ100 earbuds, while an ultra-thin free edge ensures an accurate low frequency response for a rich bass reproduction-and an aluminum diaphragm produces natural high resolution sound separation and details.

Magnetic Fluid is an oil-type liquid filled with magnetic particles that is injected into the space between the driver magnet and voice coil that enables low-distortion playback. This creates a dynamic, rhythmic, detailed listening experience so users can hear their favorite music recordings as originally intended by the artist.

Taking performance even further, the EAH-AZ100 newly integrates with spatial audio optimized for Dolby Atmos®1 to provide that feeling of "live music concert sound." With Dolby AudioTM, podcasts, movies, music, and games have enhanced clarity of voice content. Plus, Dolby Head Tracking responds to head movements–constantly recalibrating to ensure the listener is at the center of the action–to create a more realistic sound field change and offer a 360-degree immersive audio experience.

For stress-free communication

Voice Focus AI is a unique feature that combines an AI noise reduction chip and three microphones in each earbud to offer exclusive tuning, so that both the speaker and listener benefit from the ultimate call quality experience.

The Voice Focus AI feature not only tackles common call noise frustrations like street traffic or wind, but also analyzes incoming sound and improves the sound of the caller. Whether it's a work call or a personal conversation, both parties can fully focus on the conversation.

Industry-leading* noise cancellation performance

Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology works with the surrounding environment, background noise levels and the individual shape of the ear-adjusting the level of noise cancelling for the best experience at any time and in any situation. No matter the listening situation, the EAH-AZ100 eliminates low to mid-range and human vocal range noises to keep the user concentrated in silence.

*Technics research using JEITA guidelines for true wireless noise cancelling headphones as of October 2024.

Convenient multipoint connectivity

Technics is the first brand to offer 3-device multipoint connectivity-hooking up to the likes of laptops, tablets and smartphones in minutes. In addition, the EAH-AZ100 makes it even easier to seamlessly switch between user's preferred devices and can prompt them with announcements of nearby connected devices.

Sleek and comfortable design

The concha-fit and shape has also been improved, reducing the size and weight of the earbud for all-day comfort. There is also a new fifth 'ML' size ear tip giving the user more choice to help them achieve the best seal, sound quality and noise cancelling performance.

This smaller and lighter design also brings more eco-efficient shipping. Alongside Panasonic's commitment to reduce its environmental footprint, the latest earbuds come in revamped packaging that is 100% plastic-free, saving on space and weight.

Other Features



Qi Wireless Charging compatible

Long battery life: up to 10 hours of playback time left out of the case and up to 28 hours with the case

One-touch Conversation Mode

Supports the new Bluetooth® LE Audio standard and Auracast

Technics Audio Connect App - available on iOS or Android devices

Compatible with Google Fast Pair (For Android) Technics EAH-AZ100 Earbuds in Champagne Gold are now available for purchase in the U.S. online at technics and on Amazon, as well in select authorized retail dealers.

About Technics

The Technics brand was established in the same era in 1965. Beginning with the Technics 1 speaker, the brand has gone on to develop revolutionary audio products and technologies, including amps, players, and tuners. In particular, the direct-drive turntable was an industry gamechanger, laying the foundation for today's DJ and club music scenes. Today, in a diverse music scene that favors both analogue and digital audio, Technics continues to lead the market as a comprehensive audio brand.

For more information please see:

Website:

Facebook:

Twitter:

1 Dolby, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America