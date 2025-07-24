Express Wash Concepts Accelerates Growth With 37Th Moo Moo Express Car Wash Grand Opening Celebrates With Ten Days Of Free Washes At 5925 Sawmill Road In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced its continued Central Ohio expansion with the grand opening of its newest Moo Moo Express Car Wash at 5925 Sawmill Road in Columbus. This latest addition strengthens EWC's regional presence with 37 Moo Moo locations across Central Ohio, and 123 award-winning express car washes throughout Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh. Looking ahead, EWC has more than 20 new locations planned for construction or opening in 2025, including two highly anticipated Central Ohio sites on East 5th Avenue and Owenfield Drive in Lewis Center.

"We're proud that our story began right here in Central Ohio, and we're equally proud to continue growing in the place we call home," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts and Moo Moo Express Car Wash. "Every new site reflects our commitment to better serve our customers, create meaningful growth opportunities for our team, and strengthen the communities that have been with us since day one."

To celebrate the 5925 Sawmill Road opening, Moo Moo Express is rolling out 10 days of free washes from July 25 – August 3, 2025. All customers can enjoy a free signature Crème de la Crème + Ceramic wash ($22 value). New members can also take advantage of the grand opening Wash Smart Unlimited Club offer - 50% off the first 3 months, a savings of up to $60.

In addition, for every Wash Smart Unlimited Club membership purchased during the promotional period, Moo Moo Express will donate $10 to NC4K , a Central Ohio-based non-profit that provides support for kids and teens fighting cancer and their families.

Customers can also purchase a $50 Moo Moo gift card for just $25, with 100% of proceeds donated back to NC4K. These gift cards, available exclusively at the 5925 Sawmill Road location during the promotion, are redeemable at any Moo Moo Express or EWC site.

Moo Moo Express and the EWC family of brands offer a state-of-the-art, high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash experience with complimentary professional grade vacuums. The Company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club, starting at $20 a month, offers truly unlimited washes across the entire Express Wash Concepts portfolio.

About Express Wash Concepts: Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 123 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED