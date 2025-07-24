403
Erdogan, Mirziyoyev Discuss Deepening Ties
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation on Thursday, during which they addressed matters concerning their bilateral relationship as well as regional and international topics.
This was reported by Türkiye's Communications Directorate in an official statement.
President Erdogan emphasized that efforts will persist to deepen the partnership between Türkiye and Uzbekistan through the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, according to the statement.
In addition, Erdogan took the opportunity during the call to warmly congratulate Mirziyoyev on his birthday.
