The International Fellowship Of Christians And Jews Launches Second Annual 'Flags Of Fellowship' Campaign

Churches, Universities, and Synagogues Across U.S. and Canada Encouraged to Enroll to Show Solidarity with Israel and the Jewish People Ahead of 2nd Anniversary of October 7 Attacks

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) today announced the launch of its second annual Flags of Fellowship campaign, a movement to commemorate the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks on Israel, culminating with memorial services at churches, universities, and synagogues on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Across the U.S., Canada, and Israel, participating organizations will display fields of 1,200 mini Israeli flags on their grounds. Each flag will symbolize not only a life lost on that horrific day, but also a bold act of solidarity and unwavering support for Israel as anti-Semitism continues to rise globally.

With more than 220 churches, universities, and synagogues participating in the inaugural campaign last fall, The Fellowship aims to scale its Flags of Fellowship campaign significantly this year, with hopes of enrolling 1,000 organizations to participate nationwide. Nearly 600 churches, universities, and synagogues have already signed on to date. There is no cost for churches and organizations to enroll or participate, with The Fellowship providing all supplies needed.

"Flags of Fellowship started as a memorial meant to bring light amid the most unfathomable darkness," said Yael Eckstein, President and Global CEO of The Fellowship. "But since last year's Flags of Fellowship events, support for the campaign has truly evolved into a movement-one that is equally as important this year, as rampant anti-Semitism continues to rear its ugly head both in the U.S. and around the world. As Israel's enemies burn Israeli flags, Israel's friends continue to proudly wave them."

World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, led by Pastor Allen Jackson, will once again host the campaign's flagship event on Sunday, October 5, 2025, to mark the second anniversary of the attacks.

To date, The Fellowship has provided $257 million in emergency humanitarian aid to those affected by the October 7 attacks and ongoing war, and continues to provide aid where needed most in the areas of poverty, security, and aliyah.

For churches, synagogues, universities and schools wishing to enroll in this year's Flags of Fellowship campaign, signup is open now through September 14 at .

To learn more about The Fellowship's work, please visit .

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For more than 40 years, The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been the leading nonprofit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and lifesaving aid. In 2024, The Fellowship helped more than 2 million people living in poverty, helped thousands make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel, and helped strengthen Israel's security infrastructure. To learn more about The Fellowship's work, visit .

About Yael Eckstein

Yael Eckstein is President and Global CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations. The Jaffa Institute's 2024 Woman of the Year and The Jerusalem Post's 2023 Humanitarian of the Year, Yael is a Chicago-area native based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

