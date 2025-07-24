A Winning Combination! Kinder Joy® And Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Team Up For Harry Potter-Inspired Quidditch Funko Toy Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The toys include beloved characters from Hogwarts in full Quidditch gear including flying broomsticks and game equipment, as well as fun accessories like a mischievous Draco Malfoy pen holder and a whimsical Luna Lovegood cable organizer. With a little luck, fans can even uncover an exclusive golden Harry Potter figurine – the ultimate prize that gives winners a chance at a trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – the Making of Harry Potter.*

"Kinder Joy is all about creating those moments of surprise that make childhood so extraordinary," said Amber Hansinger, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "Evoking the same endless wonder sparked by Harry and his friends' magical adventures, Kinder Joy is the only tasty treat that brings delightful and surprising moments of play, discovery, and imagination with each spoonful."

"This is our third Kinder Joy collection featuring Harry Potter, and it's been an incredibly rewarding partnership," said Andy Oddie, Chief Commercial Officer at Funko. "Each new wave has brought fresh creativity, thoughtful design, and collectible joy for fans around the world. The moment you open the egg and discover your favorite character-it's pure magic. We're proud to continue bringing that excitement to life alongside Kinder Joy."

Look for the Kinder Joy Harry Potter-Inspired Quidditch Collection at major retailers nationwide now through December 2025. Start your Quidditch roster with these bewitching treats for just $2.39 per egg. For even more brand news, follow Kinder U.S. on Instagram , Facebook and X .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and DC who are 21 years of age or older with a valid email account as of the date of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 a.m. ET on 7/1/25 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 11/30/25. Some – but NOT all - Harry Potter Quidditch Collection Kinder Joy products will contain a Golden Harry Potter Toy and a unique code to be used for Sweepstakes entry. By finding the Golden Harry Potter Toy, you have NOT won the Sweepstakes prize. For complete details, including odds of obtaining Kinder Joy product with Golden Harry Potter Toy/unique code; how to enter including entry without purchase of Kinder Joy product, and Sweepstakes prize details/restrictions, see Official Rules available at . Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054.

ABOUT KINDER JOY®

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac® , and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites, and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category by Product of the Year USA. For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit , Kinder US Facebook, X, Pinterest, and Instagram.

ABOUT FERRERO

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. .

ABOUT THE HARRY POTTER FRANCHISE

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including six theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit .

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

All characters and elements © & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s25)

