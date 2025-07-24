Bybit Amplifies Web3 Crypto Lifestyle In Careem App, Launching MENA Marketing Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The campaign seamlessly integrates crypto into real-world experiences. From gaming lounges to concert venues, sports stadiums to restaurants, and ride-sharing services, Bybit is creating an ecosystem where crypto is as accessible as - and potentially more rewarding than, traditional payment methods. These partnerships span entertainment, music, culture, sports, dining, and transportation, allowing crypto assets to empower lifestyle choices.

Starting in June, MENA users are introduced to the Bybit brand through advertisements within Careem, the region's most-loved super app. These coordinated ads invite current Bybit users and potential new joiners to discover exclusive deals and offers available directly through Bybit's platform. Bybit's crypto-native services and payment solutions can be accessed via Bybit's app and website, encouraging users to explore how digital assets can enhance their everyday experiences throughout an exciting summer.

Powered by Bybit: Crypto as a Lifestyle

Leading in financial innovation, Bybit has been committed to shaping the future of crypto to the needs of its customers. It has evolved beyond a marketplace for crypto trading into a lifestyle choice. The partnership with Careem is the latest addition to Bybit's global footprint in collaborations: in Dubai, Bybit Card holders enjoy up to 30% off in services and room rates at the Grand Millennium Dubai; the golden city's Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is a long-term partner of Bybit in innovation and blockchain education. The Bybit Card also unlocks perks everywhere for its users from airport lounges to AI co-pilot subscriptions.

"Our local partners represent some of the most popular lifestyle choices in each community," said Claudia Wang, Head of Marketing at Bybit . "We are grounded in customer-centricity: there is no real boundary in 'old-school' and Web3 marketing. We are everywhere our customers want us to be. Bybit as the brand is visible, accessible, and relatable across touch points," she shared on the philosophy of the campaign.

The range of partnerships and local promotions are expected to cover more regions in the coming months. Over 70 millions of Bybit users possess first-mover advantage as early investors of "smart money", and the onchain economy stands to provide them a path to financial freedom and elevated way of life. Whatever their needs, their crypto goals are achievable on Bybit's versatile platform for trading, custody, wealth management, payments, and Bybit-only rewards.

The new campaign represents Bybit's commitment to making crypto adoption effortless and rewarding through localization, positioning the MENA region as a testing ground for the future of integrated digital finance.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo -

Logo -