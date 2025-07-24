403
Russian Orthodox Church states church is not home for colonizers
(MENAFN) The Russian Orthodox Church’s growing presence in Africa is not part of a colonial agenda, but rather a response to the spiritual needs of communities that have voluntarily embraced the faith, according to George Maximov, chairman of the Missionary Department of the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa.
Speaking at a workshop for African bloggers held in Bryansk, Russia, Maximov emphasized that the church’s mission is built on mutual respect and is conducted only in countries where it has been explicitly invited.
“We work with full respect to people, and only in countries where people invite us,” Maximov said. “Nobody should worry. We came for people who decided to be members of our church, and they have this right because in all African countries the freedom of belief is legal.”
The Russian Orthodox Church has recently established parishes in over 30 African nations, including Angola, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa. This expansion coincides with Russia’s broader engagement across the continent in diplomacy, trade, and security.
Maximov rejected any suggestion that the church’s activities are politically driven or tied to the Kremlin, insisting that its operations are fully independent. “We don’t want to fight with someone in Africa, or against someone in Africa,” he added.
Unlike some foreign NGOs that offer food aid and foster dependency, Maximov said the church advocates for sustainable development and economic empowerment within its congregations. It occasionally liaises with governments or businesses, he said, solely to address the social needs of local parishioners.
The comments come amid growing international scrutiny of foreign religious and political influence in Africa, as global powers increasingly compete for partnerships across the continent.
