Forces With Extremist Ideology Cannot Be Allowed To Misuse Democratic Freedom: PM Modi In UK

MENAFN - IANS) London, July 24 (IANS) Expressing gratitude to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for strongly condemning the heinous April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedom.

"We thank Prime Minister Starmer and his Government for strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. We are united in the belief that there is no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism. We also agree that the forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedom. Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself, must be held to account," said PM Modi while making a press statement alongside his UK counterpart Starmer on Thursday.

PM Modi's remark came amid growing concerns over the presence of Khalistani extremists in the United Kingdom, who have in the past also created ruckus at the Indian High Commission in London.

The agencies from both countries, he announced, will also continue to work in cooperation and coordination on the issue of extradition of economic offenders.

Both leaders also exchanged views on issues of regional and global importance.

"We have been exchanging views on peace in the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine conflict and situation in West Asia. We support early restoration of stability. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is essential. Today's era demands development, not expansionism," said PM Modi.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India on Tuesday said that it will continue to share its concerns with the UK government about the presence of Khalistani extremists in the United Kingdom as well as carry on making diplomatic efforts for the extradition of fugitive criminals.

"The issue of the presence of Khalistani extremists and bodies close to these people is again something that we have brought to the attention of our partners in the UK. We will continue to do so. This is a matter of concern not only to us, but should be a matter of concern to our partners as well because this impacts social cohesion and social order in these other countries as well," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a special media briefing ahead of PM Modi's visit to the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, Khalistani goons created ruckus outside the Chatham House in London where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was attending an event. A video from the event, showing a protester running towards the EAM's vehicle as he was leaving the venue, also went viral on social media highlighting the security breach.

This was not the first time that anti-India, radical elements had organised demonstrations, attacks, as well as arson in London.

In March 2023, New Delhi had lodged a strong protest with the UK government after Khalistani extremists vandalised the Indian High Commission in London. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had demanded an explanation from the British authorities for the complete absence of the British security that allowed the Khalistani goons to enter the High Commission premises.

During Tuesday's media briefing on PM Modi's two-nation visit, Foreign Secretary Misri also said that India has continued to "make the case" for the extradition of fugitive criminals and it continues to follow it up very closely with the partners in London.

"There have been a few questions related to fugitives related to Indian law and Indian justice, in the UK. These have been a matter of discussion between both sides and we have continued to make the case for these fugitives to be rendered to India. There is a legal process that such requests and such issues go through in the other country and we continue to follow up very closely with our partners in the UK on these matters,” he said.

This is Prime Minister Modi's fourth visit to the UK.