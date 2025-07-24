403
Polish Troops Open Fire on Migrants at Belarus Border
(MENAFN) Polish troops opened fire Tuesday evening on a group of migrants attempting to cross the Poland-Belarus border, wounding a Sudanese national, the Polish army confirmed Wednesday.
The shooting took place at 8:37 p.m. local time (1837GMT) near Narewka, a town close to Poland’s northeastern frontier and under the supervision of the local Polish Border Guard unit.
Maj. Blazej Lukaszewski of the Podlaskie Task Force stated: "In accordance with applicable procedures, soldiers from the task force used direct coercive measures, including smoothbore weapons. "
"These actions were dictated by the failure to comply with orders and were intended to ensure the safety of soldiers and counteract aggressive behavior by migrants."
According to an official army release, the migrants had crossed into Poland unlawfully at an unauthorized point along the border—an act the army classified as a criminal offense.
The statement said five individuals were apprehended and subsequently transferred to the Border Guard. No soldiers sustained injuries during the operation.
One of the migrants, identified as a Sudanese citizen, was taken by the Border Guard to the Hospital Emergency Department in Hajnowka, located roughly 20 kilometers (13 miles) from the border zone.
"The Sudanese citizen was diagnosed with a gunshot wound to the thigh, caused by a rubber bullet fired from a smoothbore weapon. The migrant's life is not in danger," the army added.
The statement concluded with a show of support for Poland’s security forces: "In the face of the ongoing migration crisis and the growing number of aggressive incidents on the Polish-Belarusian border, let us support all soldiers of the Polish Army and Border Guard officers who are dedicated to protecting Poland's security."
The incident follows an uptick in violent episodes along the border. Just last week, Polish border agents were reportedly targeted with glass bottles, including at least one Molotov cocktail.
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz posted on X, stating: “Soldiers are being attacked not only with stones but also bottles filled with flammable liquid.”
