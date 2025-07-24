403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait PM Chairs Ministerial Cmte Meeting Reviewing Agreements With China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Thursday a ministerial committee meeting at Bayan Palace, to follow up on agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed with China.
The 20th meeting discussed the progress of joint Kuwait-China initiatives, particularly the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, renewable energy development, housing, environmental infrastructure for sewage treatment plants, eco-friendly recycling, cooperation in combating desertification, and sustainable agriculture.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and Committee Rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat provided a detailed briefing on the implementation of Kuwait-China agreements and MoUs.
He pointed out that a high-level technical delegation from the Ministry of Public Works will leave for China next week, as part of the joint coordination in environmental infrastructure, as well as to discuss the implementation of wastewater treatment projects in the country.
Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Nora Al-Fassam, Minister of Public Works, Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Sabeeh Abdulaziz Al-Mukhaizeem, Acting Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and President of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Al-Majed were present at the meeting. (end)
sas
The 20th meeting discussed the progress of joint Kuwait-China initiatives, particularly the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, renewable energy development, housing, environmental infrastructure for sewage treatment plants, eco-friendly recycling, cooperation in combating desertification, and sustainable agriculture.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and Committee Rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat provided a detailed briefing on the implementation of Kuwait-China agreements and MoUs.
He pointed out that a high-level technical delegation from the Ministry of Public Works will leave for China next week, as part of the joint coordination in environmental infrastructure, as well as to discuss the implementation of wastewater treatment projects in the country.
Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Nora Al-Fassam, Minister of Public Works, Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Sabeeh Abdulaziz Al-Mukhaizeem, Acting Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and President of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Al-Majed were present at the meeting. (end)
sas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment