Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2025 Results And Declaration Of $0.11 Per Share Cash Dividend
|Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
| (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| Variance
or Change
| Variance
or Change Pct.
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|167,269
|$
|126,095
|$
|41,174
|32.7
|%
|Securities available for sale
|1,012,969
|1,003,393
|9,576
|1.0
|%
|Securities held to maturity
|120,217
|124,859
|(4,642
|)
|-3.7
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|5,931
|6,187
|(256
|)
|-4.1
|%
|Loans receivable
|5,812,937
|5,846,175
|(33,238
|)
|-0.6
|%
|Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|(46,191
|)
|(44,455
|)
|1,736
|3.9
|%
|Net loans receivable
|5,766,746
|5,801,720
|(34,974
|)
|-0.6
|%
|Premises and equipment
|43,897
|44,192
|(295
|)
|-0.7
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|64,261
|62,261
|2,000
|3.2
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|28,098
|28,521
|(423
|)
|-1.5
|%
|Goodwill
|113,525
|113,525
|-
|-
|%
|Core deposit intangible
|1,436
|1,554
|(118
|)
|-7.6
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|304,717
|303,629
|1,088
|0.4
|%
|Deferred income taxes, net
|55,203
|52,913
|2,290
|4.3
|%
|Other assets
|56,181
|64,292
|(8,111
|)
|-12.6
|%
|Total assets
|$
|7,740,450
|$
|7,733,141
|$
|7,309
|0.1
|%
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|582,045
|$
|587,118
|$
|(5,073
|)
|-0.9
|%
|Interest-bearing
|5,093,172
|5,120,230
|(27,058
|)
|-0.5
|%
|Total deposits
|5,675,217
|5,707,348
|(32,131
|)
|-0.6
|%
|Borrowings
|1,256,491
|1,213,976
|42,515
|3.5
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|19,317
|19,981
|(664
|)
|-3.3
|%
|Other liabilities
|43,463
|43,723
|(260
|)
|-0.6
|%
|Total liabilities
|6,994,488
|6,985,028
|9,460
|0.1
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|646
|646
|-
|-
|%
|Paid-in capital
|494,546
|494,131
|415
|0.1
|%
|Retained earnings
|341,744
|341,921
|(177
|)
|-0.1
|%
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(18,970
|)
|(19,457
|)
|487
|2.5
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(72,004
|)
|(69,128
|)
|(2,876
|)
|-4.2
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|745,962
|748,113
|(2,151
|)
|-0.3
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,740,450
|$
|7,733,141
|$
|7,309
|0.1
|%
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|9.64
|%
|9.67
|%
|-0.03
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)
|8.27
|%
|8.31
|%
|-0.04
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|64,577
|64,580
|(3
|)
|-0.0
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|11.55
|$
|11.58
|$
|(0.03
|)
|-0.3
|%
|Tangible book value per share(2)
|$
|9.77
|$
|9.80
|$
|(0.03
|)
|-0.3
|%
_________________________
|(1)
|Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|(2)
|Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
| (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
|Three Months Ended
| Variance
or Change
| Variance
or Change Pct.
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|66,485
|$
|64,768
|$
|1,717
|2.7
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|12,322
|12,738
|(416
|)
|-3.3
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|49
|55
|(6
|)
|-10.9
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|1,549
|1,773
|(224
|)
|-12.6
|%
|Total interest income
|80,405
|79,334
|1,071
|1.3
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|33,607
|34,912
|(1,305
|)
|-3.7
|%
|Borrowings
|10,955
|10,380
|575
|5.5
|%
|Total interest expense
|44,562
|45,292
|(730
|)
|-1.6
|%
|Net interest income
|35,843
|34,042
|1,801
|5.3
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|1,785
|366
|1,419
|387.7
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|34,058
|33,676
|382
|1.1
|%
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|655
|573
|82
|14.3
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|190
|112
|78
|69.6
|%
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|2,869
|2,617
|252
|9.6
|%
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|442
|391
|51
|13.0
|%
|Other income
|835
|869
|(34
|)
|-3.9
|%
|Total non-interest income
|4,991
|4,562
|429
|9.4
|%
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|18,093
|17,700
|393
|2.2
|%
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|2,820
|3,075
|(255
|)
|-8.3
|%
|Equipment and systems
|4,030
|3,921
|109
|2.8
|%
|Advertising and marketing
|615
|609
|6
|1.0
|%
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|1,395
|1,450
|(55
|)
|-3.8
|%
|Directors' compensation
|307
|326
|(19
|)
|-5.8
|%
|Other expense
|3,633
|3,309
|324
|9.8
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|30,893
|30,390
|503
|1.7
|%
|Income before income taxes
|8,156
|7,848
|308
|3.9
|%
|Income taxes
|1,387
|1,200
|187
|15.6
|%
|Net income
|$
|6,769
|$
|6,648
|$
|121
|1.8
|%
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|-
|Diluted
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|-
|Dividends declared
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|-
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|6,946
|$
|6,933
|$
|13
|Dividend payout ratio
|102.6
|%
|104.3
|%
|-1.7
|%
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|62,597
|62,548
|49
|Diluted
|62,755
|62,713
|42
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
| (Dollars in Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
| Variance
or Change
| Variance
or Change Pct.
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|5,830,421
|$
|5,805,045
|$
|25,376
|0.4
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,227,825
|1,251,612
|(23,787
|)
|-1.9
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|8,039
|9,135
|(1,096
|)
|-12.0
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|117,622
|110,736
|6,886
|6.2
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,183,907
|7,176,528
|7,379
|0.1
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|454,975
|457,206
|(2,231
|)
|-0.5
|%
|Total assets
|$
|7,638,882
|$
|7,633,734
|$
|5,148
|0.1
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|2,342,523
|$
|2,405,974
|$
|(63,451
|)
|-2.6
|%
|Savings
|754,192
|751,243
|2,949
|0.4
|%
|Certificates of deposit (retail)
|1,215,661
|1,215,767
|(106
|)
|-0.0
|%
|Certificates of deposit (brokered)
|744,345
|730,612
|13,733
|1.9
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|5,056,721
|5,103,596
|(46,875
|)
|-0.9
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,083,902
|1,028,958
|54,944
|5.3
|%
|Other borrowings
|107,582
|93,389
|14,193
|15.2
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,191,484
|1,122,347
|69,137
|6.2
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|6,248,205
|6,225,943
|22,262
|0.4
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|582,085
|602,647
|(20,562
|)
|-3.4
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|64,405
|59,919
|4,486
|7.5
|%
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|646,490
|662,566
|(16,076
|)
|-2.4
|%
|Total liabilities
|6,894,695
|6,888,509
|6,186
|0.1
|%
|Stockholders' equity
|744,187
|745,225
|(1,038
|)
|-0.1
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,638,882
|$
|7,633,734
|$
|5,148
|0.1
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|114.98
|%
|115.27
|%
|-0.29
|%
|-0.3
|%
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| Variance
or Change
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|4.56
|%
|4.46
|%
|0.10
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|4.01
|%
|4.07
|%
|-0.06
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities(1)
|2.43
|%
|2.43
|%
|-
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|5.27
|%
|6.40
|%
|-1.13
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.48
|%
|4.42
|%
|0.06
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|2.63
|%
|2.73
|%
|-0.10
|%
|Savings
|1.33
|%
|1.30
|%
|0.03
|%
|Certificates of deposit (retail)
|3.56
|%
|3.73
|%
|-0.17
|%
|Certificates of deposit (brokered)
|2.62
|%
|2.58
|%
|0.04
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2.66
|%
|2.74
|%
|-0.08
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3.60
|%
|3.63
|%
|-0.03
|%
|Other borrowings
|4.45
|%
|4.41
|%
|0.04
|%
|Total borrowings
|3.68
|%
|3.70
|%
|-0.02
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.85
|%
|2.91
|%
|-0.06
|%
|Interest rate spread(2)
|1.62
|%
|1.51
|%
|0.11
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|2.00
|%
|1.90
|%
|0.10
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)
|0.26
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.02
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
|1.62
|%
|1.59
|%
|0.03
|%
|Efficiency ratio(4)
|75.66
|%
|78.72
|%
|-3.06
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.35
|%
|0.35
|%
|-
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|3.64
|%
|3.57
|%
|0.07
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5)
|4.36
|%
|4.28
|%
|0.08
|%
_________________________
|(1)
|The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
|(2)
|Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3)
|Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|(4)
|Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(5)
|Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
|Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
| (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| Variance
or Change
| Variance
or Change Pct.
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|167,269
|$
|63,864
|$
|103,405
|161.9
|%
|Securities available for sale
|1,012,969
|1,072,833
|(59,864
|)
|-5.6
|%
|Securities held to maturity
|120,217
|135,742
|(15,525
|)
|-11.4
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|5,931
|6,036
|(105
|)
|-1.7
|%
|Loans receivable
|5,812,937
|5,732,787
|80,150
|1.4
|%
|Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|(46,191
|)
|(44,939
|)
|1,252
|2.8
|%
|Net loans receivable
|5,766,746
|5,687,848
|78,898
|1.4
|%
|Premises and equipment
|43,897
|44,940
|(1,043
|)
|-2.3
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
|64,261
|80,300
|(16,039
|)
|-20.0
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|28,098
|29,521
|(1,423
|)
|-4.8
|%
|Goodwill
|113,525
|113,525
|-
|-
|%
|Core deposit intangible
|1,436
|1,931
|(495
|)
|-25.6
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|304,717
|297,874
|6,843
|2.3
|%
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|55,203
|50,339
|4,864
|9.7
|%
|Other assets
|56,181
|98,708
|(42,527
|)
|-43.1
|%
|Total assets
|$
|7,740,450
|$
|7,683,461
|$
|56,989
|0.7
|%
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|582,045
|$
|598,366
|$
|(16,321
|)
|-2.7
|%
|Interest-bearing
|5,093,172
|4,559,757
|533,415
|11.7
|%
|Total deposits
|5,675,217
|5,158,123
|517,094
|10.0
|%
|Borrowings
|1,256,491
|1,709,789
|(453,298
|)
|-26.5
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|19,317
|17,409
|1,908
|11.0
|%
|Other liabilities
|43,463
|44,569
|(1,106
|)
|-2.5
|%
|Total liabilities
|6,994,488
|6,929,890
|64,598
|0.9
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|$
|646
|$
|644
|$
|2
|0.3
|%
|Paid-in capital
|494,546
|493,680
|866
|0.2
|%
|Retained earnings
|341,744
|343,326
|(1,582
|)
|-0.5
|%
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(18,970
|)
|(20,916
|)
|1,946
|9.3
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(72,004
|)
|(63,163
|)
|(8,841
|)
|-14.0
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|745,962
|753,571
|(7,609
|)
|-1.0
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,740,450
|$
|7,683,461
|$
|56,989
|0.7
|%
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|9.64
|%
|9.81
|%
|-0.17
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)
|8.27
|%
|8.43
|%
|-0.16
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|64,577
|64,434
|143
|0.2
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|11.55
|$
|11.70
|$
|(0.15
|)
|-1.3
|%
|Tangible book value per share(2)
|$
|9.77
|$
|9.90
|$
|(0.13
|)
|-1.3
|%
_________________________
|(1)
|Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|(2)
|Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
|Year Ended
| (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| Variance
or Change
| Variance
or Change Pct.
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|262,992
|$
|256,007
|$
|6,985
|2.7
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|53,247
|63,313
|(10,066
|)
|-15.9
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|234
|336
|(102
|)
|-30.4
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|8,003
|9,212
|(1,209
|)
|-13.1
|%
|Total Interest Income
|324,476
|328,868
|(4,392
|)
|-1.3
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|140,258
|122,414
|17,844
|14.6
|%
|Borrowings
|49,275
|63,860
|(14,585
|)
|-22.8
|%
|Total interest expense
|189,533
|186,274
|3,259
|1.7
|%
|Net interest income
|134,943
|142,594
|(7,651
|)
|-5.4
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|2,366
|6,226
|(3,860
|)
|-62.0
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|132,577
|136,368
|(3,791
|)
|-2.8
|%
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|2,490
|2,609
|(119
|)
|-4.6
|%
|Loss on sale and call of securities
|-
|(18,135
|)
|18,135
|100.0
|%
|Gain (loss) on sale of loans
|806
|(282
|)
|1,088
|385.8
|%
|Loss on sale of real estate owned
|-
|(974
|)
|974
|100.0
|%
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|10,672
|9,076
|1,596
|17.6
|%
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|1,717
|2,357
|(640
|)
|-27.2
|%
|Other income
|3,367
|3,356
|11
|0.3
|%
|Total non-interest income
|19,052
|(1,993
|)
|21,045
|1,055.9
|%
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|70,870
|69,220
|1,650
|2.4
|%
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|11,524
|11,033
|491
|4.5
|%
|Equipment and systems
|15,703
|15,223
|480
|3.2
|%
|Advertising and marketing
|1,877
|1,396
|481
|34.5
|%
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|5,911
|5,980
|(69
|)
|-1.2
|%
|Directors' compensation
|1,355
|1,506
|(151
|)
|-10.0
|%
|Goodwill Impairment
|-
|97,370
|(97,370
|)
|-100.0
|%
|Other expense
|13,390
|13,423
|(33
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|120,630
|215,151
|(94,521
|)
|-43.9
|%
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|30,999
|(80,776
|)
|111,775
|138.4
|%
|Income taxes
|4,924
|5,891
|(967
|)
|-16.4
|%
|Net income (loss)
|$
|26,075
|$
|(86,667
|)
|$
|112,742
|130.1
|%
|Net income (loss) per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.42
|$
|(1.39
|)
|$
|1.81
|Diluted
|$
|0.42
|$
|(1.39
|)
|$
|1.81
|Dividends declared
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.44
|$
|-
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|27,657
|$
|27,618
|$
|39
|Dividend payout ratio
|106.1
|%
|-31.9
|%
|138
|%
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|62,508
|62,444
|64
|Diluted
|62,716
|62,444
|272
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|(Dollars in Thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| Variance
or Change
| Variance
or Change Pct.
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|5,789,583
|$
|5,752,496
|$
|37,087
|0.6
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,270,262
|1,438,200
|(167,938
|)
|-11.7
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|9,791
|14,718
|(4,927
|)
|-33.5
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|119,224
|131,019
|(11,795
|)
|-9.0
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,188,860
|7,336,433
|(147,573
|)
|-2.0
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|459,986
|541,859
|(81,873
|)
|-15.1
|%
|Total assets
|$
|7,648,846
|$
|7,878,292
|$
|(229,446
|)
|-2.9
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|2,335,972
|$
|2,308,893
|$
|27,079
|1.2
|%
|Savings
|721,115
|662,981
|58,134
|8.8
|%
|Certificates of deposit (retail)
|1,213,015
|1,278,535
|(65,520
|)
|-5.1
|%
|Certificates of deposit (brokered)
|689,011
|500,147
|188,864
|37.8
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|4,959,113
|4,750,556
|208,557
|4.4
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|1,131,662
|1,458,941
|(327,279
|)
|-22.4
|%
|Other borrowings
|149,041
|184,768
|(35,727
|)
|-19.3
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,280,703
|1,643,709
|(363,006
|)
|-22.1
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|6,239,816
|6,394,265
|(154,449
|)
|-2.4
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|597,197
|595,266
|1,931
|0.3
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|64,831
|64,444
|387
|0.6
|%
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|662,028
|659,710
|2,318
|0.4
|%
|Total liabilities
|6,901,844
|7,053,975
|(152,131
|)
|-2.2
|%
|Stockholders' equity
|747,002
|824,317
|(77,315
|)
|-9.4
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,648,846
|$
|7,878,292
|$
|(229,446
|)
|-2.9
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|115.21
|%
|114.73
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.4
|%
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| Variance
or Change
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|4.54
|%
|4.45
|%
|0.09
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|4.19
|%
|4.40
|%
|-0.21
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities(1)
|2.39
|%
|2.28
|%
|0.11
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|6.71
|%
|7.03
|%
|-0.32
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.51
|%
|4.48
|%
|0.03
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|2.86
|%
|2.91
|%
|-0.05
|%
|Savings
|1.25
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.75
|%
|Certificates of deposit (retail)
|3.87
|%
|3.27
|%
|0.60
|%
|Certificates of deposit (brokered)
|2.54
|%
|2.03
|%
|0.51
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2.83
|%
|2.58
|%
|0.25
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|3.71
|%
|3.70
|%
|0.01
|%
|Other borrowings
|4.87
|%
|5.36
|%
|-0.49
|%
|Total borrowings
|3.85
|%
|3.89
|%
|-0.04
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.04
|%
|2.91
|%
|0.13
|%
|Interest rate spread(2)
|1.47
|%
|1.57
|%
|-0.10
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|1.88
|%
|1.94
|%
|-0.06
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.25
|%
|-0.03
|%
|0.28
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|1.58
|%
|2.73
|%
|-1.15
|%
|Efficiency ratio(4)
|78.33
|%
|153.02
|%
|-74.69
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.34
|%
|-1.10
|%
|1.44
|%
|Return on average equity
|3.49
|%
|-10.51
|%
|14.00
|%
|Return on average tangible equity(5)
|4.18
|%
|-13.64
|%
|17.82
|%
_________________________
|(1)
|The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
|(2)
|Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3)
|Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|(4)
|Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(5)
|Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
|Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
| (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|167,269
|$
|126,095
|$
|141,554
|$
|155,574
|$
|63,864
|Securities available for sale
|1,012,969
|1,003,393
|1,018,279
|1,070,811
|1,072,833
|Securities held to maturity
|120,217
|124,859
|127,266
|132,256
|135,742
|Loans held-for-sale
|5,931
|6,187
|5,695
|8,866
|6,036
|Loans receivable
|5,812,937
|5,846,175
|5,791,758
|5,784,246
|5,732,787
|Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|(46,191
|)
|(44,455
|)
|(44,457
|)
|(44,923
|)
|(44,939
|)
|Net loans receivable
|5,766,746
|5,801,720
|5,747,301
|5,739,323
|5,687,848
|Premises and equipment
|43,897
|44,192
|45,127
|45,189
|44,940
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|64,261
|62,261
|64,443
|57,706
|80,300
|Accrued interest receivable
|28,098
|28,521
|27,772
|29,467
|29,521
|Goodwill
|113,525
|113,525
|113,525
|113,525
|113,525
|Core deposit intangible
|1,436
|1,554
|1,679
|1,805
|1,931
|Bank owned life insurance
|304,717
|303,629
|301,339
|300,186
|297,874
|Deferred income taxes, net
|55,203
|52,913
|53,325
|50,131
|50,339
|Other assets
|56,181
|64,292
|84,080
|67,540
|98,708
|Total assets
|$
|7,740,450
|$
|7,733,141
|$
|7,731,385
|$
|7,772,379
|$
|7,683,461
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|582,045
|$
|587,118
|$
|601,510
|$
|592,099
|$
|598,366
|Interest-bearing
|5,093,172
|5,120,230
|5,069,550
|4,878,413
|4,559,757
|Total deposits
|5,675,217
|5,707,348
|5,671,060
|5,470,512
|5,158,123
|Borrowings
|1,256,491
|1,213,976
|1,258,949
|1,479,888
|1,709,789
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|19,317
|19,981
|17,986
|17,824
|17,409
|Other liabilities
|43,463
|43,723
|38,537
|52,618
|44,569
|Total liabilities
|6,994,488
|6,985,028
|6,986,532
|7,020,842
|6,929,890
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|646
|646
|646
|646
|644
|Paid-in capital
|494,546
|494,131
|494,092
|493,523
|493,680
|Retained earnings
|341,744
|341,921
|342,155
|342,522
|343,326
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(18,970
|)
|(19,457
|)
|(19,943
|)
|(20,430
|)
|(20,916
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(72,004
|)
|(69,128
|)
|(72,097
|)
|(64,724
|)
|(63,163
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|745,962
|748,113
|744,853
|751,537
|753,571
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,740,450
|$
|7,733,141
|$
|7,731,385
|$
|7,772,379
|$
|7,683,461
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|9.64
|%
|9.67
|%
|9.63
|%
|9.67
|%
|9.81
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)
|8.27
|%
|8.31
|%
|8.27
|%
|8.31
|%
|8.43
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|64,577
|64,580
|64,580
|64,580
|64,434
|Book value per share
|$
|11.55
|$
|11.58
|$
|11.53
|$
|11.64
|$
|11.70
|Tangible book value per share(2)
|$
|9.77
|$
|9.80
|$
|9.75
|$
|9.85
|$
|9.90
_________________________
|(1)
|Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|(2)
|Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in Thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Loan portfolio composition:
|Commercial loans:
|Multi-family mortgage
|$
|2,709,654
|$
|2,733,406
|$
|2,722,623
|$
|2,646,187
|$
|2,645,851
|Nonresidential mortgage
|986,556
|988,074
|950,194
|950,771
|948,075
|Commercial business
|138,755
|140,224
|135,740
|145,984
|142,747
|Construction
|177,713
|174,722
|176,704
|227,327
|209,237
|Total commercial loans
|4,012,678
|4,036,426
|3,985,261
|3,970,269
|3,945,910
|One- to four-family residential mortgage
|1,748,591
|1,761,465
|1,765,160
|1,768,230
|1,756,051
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity loans
|50,737
|49,699
|47,101
|44,741
|44,104
|Other consumer
|2,533
|2,859
|2,778
|2,965
|2,685
|Total consumer loans
|53,270
|52,558
|49,879
|47,706
|46,789
|Total loans, excluding yield adjustments
|5,814,539
|5,850,449
|5,800,300
|5,786,205
|5,748,750
|Unaccreted yield adjustments
|(1,602
|)
|(4,274
|)
|(8,542
|)
|(1,959
|)
|(15,963
|)
|Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments
|5,812,937
|5,846,175
|5,791,758
|5,784,246
|5,732,787
|Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|(46,191
|)
|(44,455
|)
|(44,457
|)
|(44,923
|)
|(44,939
|)
|Net loans receivable
|$
|5,766,746
|$
|5,801,720
|$
|5,747,301
|$
|5,739,323
|$
|5,687,848
|Asset quality:
|Nonperforming assets:
|Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonaccrual loans
|45,597
|37,683
|37,697
|39,854
|39,882
|Total nonperforming loans
|45,597
|37,683
|37,697
|39,854
|39,882
|Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|45,597
|$
|37,683
|$
|37,697
|$
|39,854
|$
|39,882
|Nonperforming loans (% total loans)
|0.78
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.70
|%
|Nonperforming assets (% total assets)
|0.59
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.52
|%
|Classified loans
|$
|133,451
|$
|125,790
|$
|132,216
|$
|119,534
|$
|118,700
|Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):
|ACL to total loans
|0.79
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.78
|%
|ACL to nonperforming loans
|101.30
|%
|117.97
|%
|117.93
|%
|112.72
|%
|112.68
|%
|Net charge-offs
|$
|49
|$
|368
|$
|573
|$
|124
|$
|3,518
|Average net charge-off rate (annualized)
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.25
|%
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in Thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Funding composition:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|582,045
|$
|587,118
|$
|601,510
|$
|592,099
|$
|598,367
|Interest-bearing demand
|2,362,222
|2,410,925
|2,380,408
|2,247,685
|2,308,915
|Savings
|754,376
|758,239
|742,266
|681,709
|643,481
|Certificates of deposit (retail)
|1,218,920
|1,218,479
|1,213,887
|1,215,746
|1,199,127
|Certificates of deposit (brokered)
|757,654
|732,587
|732,989
|733,273
|408,234
|Interest-bearing deposits
|5,093,172
|5,120,230
|5,069,550
|4,878,413
|4,559,757
|Total deposits
|5,675,217
|5,707,348
|5,671,060
|5,470,512
|5,158,124
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,106,491
|1,028,976
|1,028,949
|1,209,888
|1,534,789
|Overnight borrowings
|150,000
|185,000
|230,000
|270,000
|175,000
|Total borrowings
|1,256,491
|1,213,976
|1,258,949
|1,479,888
|1,709,789
|Total funding
|$
|6,931,708
|$
|6,921,324
|$
|6,930,009
|$
|6,950,400
|$
|6,867,913
|Loans as a % of deposits
|101.7
|%
|101.8
|%
|101.4
|%
|105.1
|%
|110.4
|%
|Deposits as a % of total funding
|81.9
|%
|82.5
|%
|81.8
|%
|78.7
|%
|75.1
|%
|Borrowings as a % of total funding
|18.1
|%
|17.5
|%
|18.2
|%
|21.3
|%
|24.9
|%
|Uninsured deposits:
|Uninsured deposits (reported)(1)
|$
|1,989,095
|$
|1,959,070
|$
|1,935,607
|$
|1,799,726
|$
|1,772,623
|Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2)
|$
|813,780
|$
|799,238
|$
|797,721
|$
|773,375
|$
|764,447
________________________
|(1)
|Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
|(2)
|Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and its holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|66,485
|$
|64,768
|$
|65,408
|$
|66,331
|$
|65,819
|Taxable investment securities
|12,322
|12,738
|13,803
|14,384
|14,802
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|49
|55
|59
|71
|80
|Other interest-earning assets
|1,549
|1,773
|2,215
|2,466
|2,289
|Total interest income
|80,405
|79,334
|81,485
|83,252
|82,990
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|33,607
|34,912
|36,721
|35,018
|32,187
|Borrowings
|10,955
|10,380
|12,152
|15,788
|17,527
|Total interest expense
|44,562
|45,292
|48,873
|50,806
|49,714
|Net interest income
|35,843
|34,042
|32,612
|32,446
|33,276
|Provision for credit losses
|1,785
|366
|107
|108
|3,527
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|34,058
|33,676
|32,505
|32,338
|29,749
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|655
|573
|627
|635
|580
|Gain on sale of loans
|190
|112
|304
|200
|111
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|2,869
|2,617
|2,619
|2,567
|3,209
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|442
|391
|493
|391
|1,130
|Other income
|835
|869
|830
|833
|776
|Total non-interest income
|4,991
|4,562
|4,873
|4,626
|5,806
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|18,093
|17,700
|17,579
|17,498
|17,266
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|2,820
|3,075
|2,831
|2,798
|2,738
|Equipment and systems
|4,030
|3,921
|3,892
|3,860
|3,785
|Advertising and marketing
|615
|609
|311
|342
|480
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|1,395
|1,450
|1,503
|1,563
|1,532
|Directors' compensation
|307
|326
|361
|361
|360
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|97,370
|Other expense
|3,633
|3,309
|3,084
|3,364
|3,020
|Total non-interest expense
|30,893
|30,390
|29,561
|29,786
|126,551
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|8,156
|7,848
|7,817
|7,178
|(90,996
|)
|Income taxes
|1,387
|1,200
|1,251
|1,086
|(917
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,769
|$
|6,648
|$
|6,566
|$
|6,092
|$
|(90,079
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.10
|$
|(1.45
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|(1.45
|)
|Dividends declared
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|6,946
|$
|6,933
|$
|6,933
|$
|6,896
|$
|6,903
|Dividend payout ratio
|102.6
|%
|104.3
|%
|105.6
|%
|113.2
|%
|-7.7
|%
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|62,597
|62,548
|62,443
|62,389
|62,254
|Diluted
|62,755
|62,713
|62,576
|62,420
|62,330
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in Thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale
|$
|5,830,421
|$
|5,805,045
|$
|5,762,053
|$
|5,761,593
|$
|5,743,008
|Taxable investment securities
|1,227,825
|1,251,612
|1,285,800
|1,314,945
|1,343,541
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|8,039
|9,135
|9,711
|12,244
|13,737
|Other interest-earning assets
|117,622
|110,736
|116,354
|131,981
|128,257
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,183,907
|7,176,528
|7,173,918
|7,220,763
|7,228,543
|Non-interest-earning assets
|454,975
|457,206
|459,982
|467,670
|466,537
|Total assets
|$
|7,638,882
|$
|7,633,734
|$
|7,633,900
|$
|7,688,433
|$
|7,695,080
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|2,342,523
|$
|2,405,974
|$
|2,314,378
|$
|2,282,608
|$
|2,310,521
|Savings
|754,192
|751,243
|711,801
|668,240
|631,622
|Certificates of deposit (retail)
|1,215,661
|1,215,767
|1,216,948
|1,203,770
|1,208,101
|Certificates of deposit (brokered)
|744,345
|730,612
|730,773
|551,819
|405,697
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|5,056,721
|5,103,596
|4,973,900
|4,706,437
|4,555,941
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,083,902
|1,028,958
|1,085,455
|1,325,583
|1,507,192
|Other borrowings
|107,582
|93,389
|156,522
|237,011
|228,461
|Total borrowings
|1,191,484
|1,122,347
|1,241,977
|1,562,594
|1,735,653
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|6,248,205
|6,225,943
|6,215,877
|6,269,031
|6,291,594
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|582,085
|602,647
|604,915
|599,095
|589,438
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|64,405
|59,919
|65,258
|69,629
|62,978
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|646,490
|662,566
|670,173
|668,724
|652,416
|Total liabilities
|6,894,695
|6,888,509
|6,886,050
|6,937,755
|6,944,010
|Stockholders' equity
|744,187
|745,225
|747,850
|750,678
|751,070
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,638,882
|$
|7,633,734
|$
|7,633,900
|$
|7,688,433
|$
|7,695,080
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|114.98
|%
|115.27
|%
|115.41
|%
|115.18
|%
|114.89
|%
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
|Three Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale
|4.56
|%
|4.46
|%
|4.54
|%
|4.61
|%
|4.58
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|4.01
|%
|4.07
|%
|4.29
|%
|4.38
|%
|4.41
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities(1)
|2.43
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.32
|%
|2.32
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|5.27
|%
|6.40
|%
|7.62
|%
|7.47
|%
|7.14
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.48
|%
|4.42
|%
|4.54
|%
|4.61
|%
|4.59
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|2.63
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.96
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.06
|%
|Savings
|1.33
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.63
|%
|Certificates of deposit (retail)
|3.56
|%
|3.73
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.12
|%
|3.95
|%
|Certificates of deposit (brokered)
|2.62
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.70
|%
|2.18
|%
|1.59
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2.66
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.98
|%
|2.83
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3.60
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.78
|%
|3.82
|%
|3.86
|%
|Other borrowings
|4.45
|%
|4.41
|%
|4.88
|%
|5.28
|%
|5.24
|%
|Total borrowings
|3.68
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.91
|%
|4.04
|%
|4.04
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.85
|%
|2.91
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.16
|%
|Interest rate spread(2)
|1.62
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.43
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|2.00
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.84
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)
|0.26
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.30
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
|1.62
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.55
|%
|6.58
|%
|Efficiency ratio(4)
|75.66
|%
|78.72
|%
|78.86
|%
|80.35
|%
|323.81
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.35
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.32
|%
|-4.68
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|3.64
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.25
|%
|-47.97
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5)
|4.36
|%
|4.28
|%
|4.21
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.33
|%
_________________________
|(1)
|The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
|(2)
|Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3)
|Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|(4)
|Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(5)
|Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information, which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Adjusted net income:
|Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|6,769
|$
|6,648
|$
|6,566
|$
|6,092
|$
|(90,079
|)
|Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:
|Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|392
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|95,283
|Adjusted net income
|$
|6,769
|$
|6,648
|$
|6,566
|$
|6,092
|$
|5,596
|Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:
|Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|6,769
|$
|6,648
|$
|6,566
|$
|6,092
|$
|(90,079
|)
|Adjustments to net income (GAAP):
|Provision for income taxes
|1,387
|1,200
|1,251
|1,086
|(917
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|1,785
|366
|107
|108
|3,527
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|9,941
|$
|8,214
|$
|7,924
|$
|7,286
|$
|(87,469
|)
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Weighted average common shares - basic
|62,597
|62,548
|62,443
|62,389
|62,254
|Weighted average common shares - diluted
|62,755
|62,713
|62,576
|62,420
|62,330
|Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.10
|$
|(1.45
|)
|Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|(1.45
|)
|Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:
| Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.12
|$
|(1.41
|)
| Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.12
|$
|(1.41
|)
|Adjusted return on average assets:
|Total average assets
|$
|7,638,882
|$
|7,633,734
|$
|7,633,900
|$
|7,688,433
|$
|7,695,080
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.35
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.32
|%
|-4.68
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.35
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.29
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|744,187
|$
|745,225
|$
|747,850
|$
|750,678
|$
|751,070
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|3.64
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.25
|%
|-47.97
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|3.64
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.25
|%
|2.98
|%
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|744,187
|$
|745,225
|$
|747,850
|$
|750,678
|$
|751,070
|Less: average goodwill
|(113,525
|)
|(113,525
|)
|(113,525
|)
|(113,525
|)
|(113,525
|)
|Less: average other intangible assets
|(1,513
|)
|(1,636
|)
|(1,761
|)
|(1,886
|)
|(2,006
|)
|Total average tangible equity
|$
|629,149
|$
|630,064
|$
|632,564
|$
|635,267
|$
|635,539
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|4.36
|%
|4.28
|%
|4.21
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.33
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|4.36
|%
|4.28
|%
|4.21
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.58
|%
|Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|30,893
|$
|30,390
|$
|29,561
|$
|29,786
|$
|126,551
|Non-recurring transactions:
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(97,370
|)
|Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|30,893
|$
|30,390
|$
|29,561
|$
|29,786
|$
|29,181
|Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)
|1.62
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.55
|%
|6.58
|%
|Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)
|1.62
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.52
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|30,893
|$
|30,390
|$
|29,561
|$
|29,786
|$
|29,181
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|35,843
|$
|34,042
|$
|32,612
|$
|32,446
|$
|33,276
|Total non-interest income (GAAP)
|4,991
|4,562
|4,873
|4,626
|5,806
|Non-recurring transactions:
|Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|392
|Total revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|40,834
|$
|38,604
|$
|37,485
|$
|37,072
|$
|39,474
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|75.66
|%
|78.72
|%
|78.86
|%
|80.35
|%
|323.81
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|75.66
|%
|78.72
|%
|78.86
|%
|80.35
|%
|73.92
|%
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
| (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Adjusted net income:
|Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|26,075
|$
|(86,667
|)
|Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:
|Net effect of sale and call of securities
|-
|12,876
|Net effect of bank-owned life insurance contract restructure
|-
|6,678
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|95,283
|Adjusted net income
|$
|26,075
|$
|28,170
|Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:
|Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|26,075
|$
|(86,667
|)
|Adjustments to net income (GAAP):
|Provision for income taxes
|4,924
|5,891
|Provision for credit losses
|2,366
|6,226
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|33,365
|$
|(74,550
|)
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Weighted average common shares - basic
|62,508
|62,444
|Weighted average common shares - diluted
|62,716
|62,444
|Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)
|$
|0.42
|$
|(1.39
|)
|Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.42
|$
|(1.39
|)
|Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.45
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.45
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.53
|$
|(1.19
|)
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.53
|$
|(1.19
|)
|Adjusted return on average assets:
|Total average assets
|$
|7,648,846
|$
|7,878,292
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.34
|%
|-1.10
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.34
|%
|0.36
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|747,002
|$
|824,317
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|3.49
|%
|-10.51
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|3.49
|%
|3.42
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|747,002
|$
|824,317
|Less: average goodwill
|(113,525
|)
|(186,685
|)
|Less: average other intangible assets
|(1,700
|)
|(2,209
|)
|Total average tangible equity
|$
|631,777
|$
|635,423
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|4.18
|%
|-13.64
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|4.18
|%
|4.43
|%
| Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|(Dollars in Thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|120,630
|$
|215,151
|Non-routine transactions:
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|(97,370
|)
|Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|120,630
|$
|117,781
|Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)
|1.58
|%
|2.73
|%
|Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)
|1.58
|%
|1.50
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|120,630
|$
|117,781
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|134,943
|$
|142,594
|Total non-interest income (GAAP)
|19,052
|(1,993
|)
|Non-routine transactions:
|Net effect of sale and call of securities
|-
|18,135
|Net effect of bank-owned life insurance contract restructure
|-
|965
|Total revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|153,995
|$
|159,701
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|78.33
|%
|153.02
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|78.33
|%
|73.75
|%
For further information contact:
Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or
Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500
