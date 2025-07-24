Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2025 Results And Declaration Of $0.11 Per Share Cash Dividend

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $26.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $86.7 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of a non-cash, after-tax, goodwill impairment of $95.3 million and other non-recurring transactions, adjusted net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 was $28.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2025.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are pleased to report 23% growth in pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share this quarter, driven by ten basis points of net interest margin expansion. In addition, credit quality remains exceptional, with negligible net charge-offs for both the quarter and the fiscal year.”

Mr. Montanaro continued,“These results reflect the successful execution of our strategy and the tailwinds provided by the natural repricing of our loan and time deposit portfolios. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustained earnings growth and continued margin expansion, creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 2.00%, while net interest income increased 5.3% to $35.8 million.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share increased 23% to $0.16 per diluted share.

Net charge-offs were less than 0.01% of average loans, reflecting strong underwriting and exceptional credit quality.

Non-interest expense to average assets was 1.58%, reflecting disciplined expense management. The Company received regulatory approval to consolidate three branch locations, scheduled to close in October 2025. These closures are expected to have minimal impact on the Company's financial results.



Balance Sheet



Total assets were $7.74 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $7.3 million, or 0.1%, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $57.0 million, or 0.7%, from June 30, 2024.

Investment securities totaled $1.13 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $4.9 million, or 0.4%, from March 31, 2025 and a decrease of $75.4 million, or 6.2%, from June 30, 2024.

Loans receivable totaled $5.81 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $33.2 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $80.2 million, or 1.4%, from June 30, 2024.

Deposits were $5.68 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $32.1 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $517.1 million, or 10.0%, from June 30, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by a decline in interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposits (“CDs”). The increase from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by a reallocation from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances into brokered CDs, reflecting more favorable funding costs, and growth in deposits from our branch network and digital channels.

Borrowings were $1.26 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $42.5 million, or 3.5%, from March 31, 2025 and a decrease of $453.3 million, or 26.5%, from June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.22 billion, representing 28.7% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin



Net interest margin increased by 10 basis points to 2.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and declined six basis points to 1.88% for the year ended June 30, 2025. The quarterly improvement was driven by higher yields and average balances on loans receivable, a reduction in interest-bearing deposits, and broad-based declines in deposit rates. The year-over-year decline reflected higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities and a lower average balance of interest-earning assets, partially offset by improved asset yields and a reduction in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 5.3%, to $35.8 million from $34.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, was purchase accounting accretion of $511,000 in each period and loan prepayment penalty income of $217,000 and $226,000, respectively. For the year ended June 30, 2025, net interest income decreased $7.7 million, or 5.4%, to $134.9 million from $142.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. Included in net interest income for the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $2.4 million and $2.6 million and loan prepayment penalty income of $783,000 and $879,000.



Non-Interest Income



For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income increased $429,000, or 9.4%, to $5.0 million from $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by increases in income from bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), gain on sale of loans and electronic banking fees and charges.

Income from BOLI increased $252,000 to $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by $223,000 in non-recurring payments on two life insurance policies in the current period. No such non-recurring items were recorded in the prior period.

Gain on sale of loans increased $78,000 to $190,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $112,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the year ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income increased $21.0 million to $19.1 million from a loss of $2.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to the absence of an $18.1 million pre-tax loss related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning executed during December 2023 and the absence of a non-recurring pre-tax loss of $884,000 attributable to the sale of three related nonperforming commercial real estate loans held-for-sale in the year ended June 30, 2024. No such losses were recorded during the year ended June 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Expense



For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $503,000, or 1.7%, to $30.9 million from $30.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits and other expenses, partially offset by a decrease in net occupancy expense.

Salary and benefits expense increased $393,000 to $18.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $17.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by the absence of a $427,000 non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation recorded in the prior period.

Net occupancy expense of premises decreased $255,000 to $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by lower snow removal expenses recorded in the current period.

Other expense increased $324,000 to $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to a non-recurring increase in professional fees incurred during the period. The remaining changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods generally reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items. For the year ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense decreased $94.5 million, or 43.9%, to $120.6 million from $215.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2024, primarily reflecting the absence of a non-cash goodwill impairment recognized in the prior year period. Excluding the goodwill impairment, adjusted non-interest expense for the year ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.8 million, or 2.4%, from $117.8 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salary and benefits expense attributable to annual merit increases and higher incentive compensation.



Income Taxes



Income tax expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.0% and 15.3%, respectively. Income tax expense totaled $4.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 compared to $5.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily driven by the absence of a $5.7 million tax expense related to the surrender of BOLI policies in the prior year period, partially offset by higher pre-tax income in the current year period.

Asset Quality



The balance of non-performing assets increased $7.9 million to $45.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, from $37.7 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The balance of non-performing assets was $39.9 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The increase from March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by two multifamily relationships totaling $6.1 million that were placed on non-accrual status.

Net charge-offs totaled $49,000, or less than 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $368,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the year ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $1.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.17% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million, compared to $366,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was driven by an $805,000 reserve related to a non-performing wholesale commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loan, representing the final wholesale C&I loan in the portfolio. Additionally, the current quarter's provision included a $1.1 million increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans. For the years ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.4 million and $6.2 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $46.2 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.7 million from $44.5 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The ACL was $44.9 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at June 30, 2024.

Capital



For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, book value per share and tangible book value per share decreased $0.03, or 0.3%, to $11.55 and $9.77, respectively, compared to the prior period.

At June 30, 2025, total stockholders' equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $79.6 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $6.9 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $9.6 million were not reflected in total stockholders' equity. At June 30, 2025, the Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.27% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as“well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.



This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.'s Q4 2025 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company's core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

