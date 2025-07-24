Quantix SCS, LLC, A Leader In The Chemical Logistics Space, Announces The Renaming Of CLX Logistics To Quantix Managed Solutions

"The CLX Logistics acquisition has proven to be of great benefit to our customers. By leveraging the incredible, chemical-specific data that the team collects, our customers are saving money on everything from fuel costs, transportation costs, and maintenance. Beyond that, we're improving their customer's experience through white-glove delivery." says John Labrie, CEO & President of Quantix.

"Many providers in this space lump the chemical industry into the 'specialty' bucket but the reality is the challenges they face simply cannot be compared to a car hauler for example. Quantix Managed Solutions offers everything from support for long haul and hazmat to moving bulk shipments with 24-hour notice" says Zack Novak, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Quantix Managed Solutions.

Quantix Managed Solutions has $24B in lifetime freight spend within its Gravity database, all ingested from chemical-specific companies. One-third of that data is from Liquid Bulk alone.

"Quantix Managed Solutions understands our business completely. They're an extension of our team in a sense and the trust we place in them reflects the quality they provide" says Brad Crocker, President & CEO of Trecora, a Quantix Managed Solutions customer.

The rename to Quantix Managed Solutions further solidifies Quantix's commitment to providing and expanding services to the chemical industry.

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, in-plant and resin enhancement services, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 80 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation.

