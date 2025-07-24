Made In Cookware Launches Exclusive Collection With Crate & Barrel, Blending Performance And Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Best-Selling Stainless and CeramiCladTM Cookware Reimagined with Elegant Antique Brass Hardware Along with Chef-Loved Carbon Steel - Available online and in 36 Crate & Barrel Stores Nationwide Starting July 24

Austin, TX, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Made In Cookware, the acclaimed cookware brand trusted by home cooks and world-renowned chefs alike, is proud to announce the exclusive launch of its newest product collection with Crate & Barrel. Beginning July 24, customers can shop Made In's most beloved cookware pieces-now with a design-forward twist-online and in 36 Crate & Barrel locations across the United States.

The exclusive Made In collection for Crate & Barrel features best-selling Stainless Clad and CeramiCladTM sets and individual pieces, thoughtfully updated with warm Antique Brass handles, evoking the refined charm of vintage European kitchens while maintaining the high performance that Made In is known for. In addition to the new collection, Crate & Barrel will also carry Made In's chef-favorite Carbon Steel Frying Pans and Griddle perfect for indoor and outdoor cooking all summer long.

“This collaboration is an exciting moment for Made In in our young retail journey,” said Chip Malt, CEO and Co-Founder of Made In.“Crate & Barrel has long been a tastemaker in the world of modern home design, so we're excited to bring both our chef-inspired product line as well as an exclusive and beautiful Brass Hardware Stainless Clad Collection to their customers. Our cookware has always been about marrying performance with purpose, and this exclusive collection does just that-delivering tools that are not only beautiful but also built to last a lifetime.”

Select product highlights from the exclusive collection include:





The 10-piece Stainless Clad Set , featuring a stock pot, saucier, two saucepans, and two frying pans with superior heat control and restaurant-grade performance.



The CeramiCladTM Non Stick Frying Pans , ideal for weeknight meals with easy release and effortless cleanup-all without any harmful chemicals.

The Carbon Steel Griddle , celebrated by barbecue enthusiasts for its naturally nonstick surface and unparalleled searing ability.



In line with both brands' commitment to sustainability and wellness, all cookware in the collection is made using responsibly sourced materials and is crafted in Sweden, Italy, and the United States. The entire line is free of toxins like PFOA, PFAS, and PTFE, making it a safe and healthy choice for everyday cooking.

“Partnering with Made In on an exclusive collection that's not only beautiful and thoughtfully designed but also tailored for the way people cook and live today is so authentic to the high-quality standard of our brand,” said Alicia Waters, Brand President, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids.

The full collection will be available starting July 24 at 36 Crate & Barrel locations and online at crateandbarrel.co . Quantities will be limited.

About Made In Cookware

Made In Cookware (Made In) is a premium cookware brand based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2017 but born of a 4th-generation, family-owned kitchen supply business, Made In creates best-in-class cookware developed in partnership with the world's finest chefs and foremost craftsmen. Today, you'll find Made In products in more than 2,000 restaurants, in the hands of James Beard Award-winning chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants across the country, and in the kitchens of home cooks everywhere. Made In products have garnered over 100,000 5-star reviews, and the company was named one of Inc. Magazine's best workplaces and Newsweek's best online shops of 2024. For more information, visit .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit .

Contact Info



Katrina Montgomery

...

+1 512-957-9956

Made In CeramiClad Antique Brass