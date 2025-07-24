Solo Brands, Inc. Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results To Be Released Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Investors and analysts are invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-866-652-5200 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-6060) at least 10 minutes prior to the start and ask to join the Solo Brands call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, .
A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until August 13, 2025. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (international callers, please dial 1-412-317-0088). The access code for the replay is 6320911. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for one year.
About Solo Brands, Inc.
Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through four lifestyle brands – Solo Stove, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.
Company Contact:
Mark Anderson, Senior Director of Treasury & Investor Relations
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Sandy Martin and Steven Hooser
Three Part Advisors, LLC
214-616-2207 / 214-872-2710
