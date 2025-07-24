All 50 Killed As Russian Passenger Plane Crashes In Amur Region

Russian authorities have confirmed that all 50 people on board an Antonov An-24 passenger aircraft died after the plane crashed in the Amur region. The aircraft had disappeared from radar while approaching the city of Tynda in Russia's Far East.

According to Russian aviation officials, contact was lost with the aircraft-carrying 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members-on Thursday, July 24, as it neared its destination. Following search operations, the wreckage was located, and it was confirmed that there were no survivors.

Emergency services reported that the crash site was engulfed in flames, complicating recovery efforts. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to extinguish the fire and recover the bodies of the victims.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the incident and has ordered a prompt investigation into the cause of the crash. Authorities have pledged to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Aviation accidents in Russia's remote regions are not uncommon, often linked to harsh geographical conditions and limited infrastructure. Officials have assured the public that a comprehensive inquiry will be carried out to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This devastating crash has once again highlighted the urgent need for improved air safety and infrastructure in remote areas. The loss of innocent lives, including children, has deeply shocked the nation.

The Russian government is under growing pressure to ensure safer air travel, especially in distant provinces, and to modernize aging fleets and aviation systems to avoid further tragedies.

