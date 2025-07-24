Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives Letter From UAE On Developing Youth Diplomatic Leadership

2025-07-24 08:11:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Thursday a written letter from the UAE on developing youth diplomatic leadership in various fields.
The letter, sent by UAE Minister of Youth Affairs and Head of the Arab Youth Centers Dr. Sultan Al-Neyadi, was delivered to Minister Al-Yahya from the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi. (end)
