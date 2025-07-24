403
Zelensky pressures Trump to reconsider Ukrainian missile suggestion
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to revisit a previous proposal that would allow Ukraine to host long-range American missiles. The request follows Trump’s recent commitment to supply advanced weapons to Kiev, under the condition that other countries bear the financial burden.
Speaking to Newsmax on Tuesday, Zelensky referenced elements of his “victory plan,” which he had earlier shared with both Trump and President Joe Biden during the 2024 election campaign. He expressed disappointment that a prior request for a substantial U.S. deterrence package was not fulfilled during Trump’s earlier term.
Reports have speculated that Trump may consider sending additional long-range weapons to Ukraine, though suggestions that he encouraged strikes on Moscow and St. Petersburg have been denied by the White House. Trump has publicly warned against attacks on the Russian capital.
Zelensky’s “victory plan,” first submitted in September 2024, included a request to deploy nuclear-capable Tomahawk missiles on Ukrainian soil—a proposal the Biden administration reportedly rejected.
Ukraine’s lobbying efforts during the U.S. election drew criticism, particularly after Zelensky toured a weapons factory in Pennsylvania alongside prominent Democrats. The visit sparked backlash from Republicans, who viewed it as partisan.
Tensions also marked Zelensky’s dealings with Trump, notably during a February meeting at the White House, where a planned minerals deal—granting the U.S. broad access to Ukrainian resources—led to a public dispute before finally being signed in April.
Meanwhile, Moscow continues to accuse Zelensky of extending the conflict for political gain, citing his decision to remain in power under martial law despite his term having expired.
