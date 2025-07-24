Lyrical Video Of Soulful Number 'Maarudho' From Vijay Antony's 'Shakthi Thirumagan' Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 24 (IANS) The makers of director Arun Prabhu's eagerly awaited Neo-political thriller 'Shakthi Thirumagan' on Thursday released the lyrical video of the soulful number 'Maarudho' from the film to mark the birthday of the film's lead actor Vijay Antony.

Taking to his X timeline to release the number, Vijay Antony wrote, "#MAARUDHO Lyric Video | #ShakthiThirumagan #ShakthiThirumaganFromSep05 @ArunPrabu_@TruptiRavi58094 @mrsvijayantony @vijayantonyfilm."

The pleasant mellifluous number, Maarudho, which has been rendered by Abhijith Anilkumar, has lyrics by Karthik Netha. Music for the song has been composed by Vijay Antony himself.

The film has triggered huge interest among audiences and fans for a number of reasons. The first is that the film has been directed by Arun Prabhu. Both of Arun's previous films 'Aruvi' and 'Vaazhl' were critically acclaimed. The other reason why the film has raised expectations is that this will be Vijay Antony's 25th film.

A teaser that had been released by the makers earlier gives the impression that the film will be a gripping thriller that is likely to have audiences on the edge of their seats for the most part.

The teaser begins with the birth of a child. It is soon followed by a number of characters raving about the biggest scam of the nation. As politicians, bureaucrats, cops and the public wonder who is behind this scam, they realise that they are in the dark and that a man named Kittu is behind it... The teaser does what it is supposed to do. It teases you into wondering what the scam is, how it was pulled off and what repercussions Kittu is likely to face. On the whole, the teaser promises a gripping thriller.

Shakthi Thirumagan has been produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and features a musical score by Vijay Antony. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, Riya Jithu and Master Keshav among others. Shelley Calist is handling the cinematography, and Raymond Derrick Crasta is the editor of the film.