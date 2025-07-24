403
Cholera Cases Climb to 1,300 in Sudan
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Health Ministry revealed on Tuesday that 1,307 new cholera cases and 18 fatalities linked to the disease were recorded over the past week.
According to an official statement, these infections emerged across 12 of Sudan’s 18 states from July 12 to 18, pushing the total number of cholera cases since the outbreak began in August 2024 to 91,034. The death toll now stands at 2,302, spanning 17 states.
Tawila in North Darfur reported the highest surge last week, with 519 new cases, followed by Qeissan in Blue Nile State, which saw 236 infections.
This marks a significant increase compared to the prior week (July 5 to 11), when the ministry registered 674 cases and 13 deaths.
The escalating cholera outbreak is unfolding amid the severe breakdown of Sudan’s infrastructure, a direct consequence of ongoing clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The conflict, ongoing since April 2023, has already claimed more than 20,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, according to the UN and local officials. However, studies from U.S. universities suggest the death toll could be as high as 130,000.
