First Northwest Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2025 Improved Profitability
|As of or For the Quarter Ended
| As of or For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|2025
|2024
|Performance ratios: (1)
|Return on average assets
|0.68
|%
|-1.69
|%
|-0.51
|%
|-0.36
|%
|-0.40
|%
|-0.50
|%
|-0.17
|%
|Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (2)
|0.39
|0.27
|0.26
|0.17
|0.10
|0.33
|0.16
|Return on average equity
|10.00
|-23.42
|-6.92
|-4.91
|-5.47
|-7.15
|-2.26
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.83
|2.76
|2.73
|2.70
|2.76
|2.80
|2.76
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|78.0
|113.5
|92.2
|100.3
|72.3
|96.40
|79.35
|Equity to total assets
|6.82
|6.75
|6.89
|7.13
|7.17
|6.82
|7.17
|Book value per common share
|$
|15.85
|$
|15.52
|$
|16.45
|$
|17.17
|$
|16.81
|$
|15.85
|$
|16.81
|Tangible performance ratios: (1)
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
|6.76
|%
|6.68
|%
|6.83
|%
|7.06
|%
|7.10
|%
|6.76
|%
|7.10
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (2)
|10.10
|-23.65
|-6.99
|-4.96
|-5.53
|-7.22
|-2.28
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
|$
|15.70
|$
|15.36
|$
|16.29
|$
|17.00
|$
|16.64
|$
|15.70
|$
|16.64
|Capital ratios (First Fed): (5)
|Tier 1 leverage
|9.2
|%
|9.0
|%
|9.4
|%
|9.4
|%
|9.4
|%
|9.2
|%
|9.4
|%
|Common equity Tier 1
|12.1
|12.1
|12.4
|12.2
|12.4
|12.1
|12.4
|Total risk-based
|13.1
|13.4
|13.6
|13.4
|13.5
|13.1
|13.5
|(1
|)
|Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
|(2
|)
|See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
|(3
|)
|Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|(4
|)
|Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
|(5
|)
|Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (1)
Adjusted PPNR for the second quarter of 2025 increased $616,000 to $2.1 million, compared to $1.5 million for the preceding quarter, and increased $1.6 million from $530,000 in the second quarter one year ago.
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|14,193
|$
|13,847
|$
|14,137
|$
|14,020
|$
|14,235
|$
|28,040
|$
|28,163
|Total noninterest income (GAAP)
|2,170
|3,777
|1,300
|1,779
|7,347
|5,947
|9,535
|Total revenue (GAAP)
|16,363
|17,624
|15,437
|15,799
|21,582
|33,987
|37,698
|Total noninterest expense (GAAP)
|12,765
|20,000
|14,233
|15,848
|15,609
|32,765
|29,912
|PPNR (Non-GAAP) (1)
|3,598
|(2,376
|)
|1,204
|(49
|)
|5,973
|1,222
|7,786
|Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR (Non-GAAP):
|Employee retention credit ("ERC") included in compensation and benefits
|2,640
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,640
|-
|ERC consulting expense included in professional fees
|(528
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(528
|)
|-
|Costs associated with early termination of Bellevue Business Center lease included in other expense
|(599
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(599
|)
|-
|Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit
|-
|1,059
|1,536
|-
|-
|1,059
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income
|-
|846
|-
|-
|-
|846
|-
|Legal reserve
|-
|(5,750
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(5,750
|)
|-
|Equity investment repricing adjustment
|-
|-
|(1,762
|)
|-
|-
|-
|651
|One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force
|-
|-
|-
|(996
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Net gain on sale of premises and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,919
|-
|7,919
|Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(359
|)
|-
|(359
|)
|Net loss on sale of investment securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,117
|)
|-
|(2,117
|)
|Adjusted PPNR (Non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|2,085
|$
|1,469
|$
|1,430
|$
|947
|$
|530
|$
|3,554
|$
|1,692
(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
- Total interest income increased $308,000 to $27.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.8 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $1.5 million compared to $28.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. Interest income increased in the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to an increase in the yields earned on loans receivable, partially offset by a decrease in both the yield earned and average volume of investment securities. Average real estate and commercial business loan balances decreased while average consumer loan balances increased over the preceding quarter. Total interest expense decreased $38,000 to $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $13.0 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $1.4 million compared to $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased in the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to a reduced volume of brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs") and decreases in interest paid on customer CDs, brokered CDs and demand deposits. These decreases were partially offset by increases in the volume and interest paid on money market and savings accounts and an increase in the rate paid on advances during the current quarter. The net interest margin increased to 2.83% for the second quarter of 2025, from 2.76% for both the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest income decreased $1.6 million to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, from $3.8 million for the preceding quarter. The first quarter of 2025 was higher due to nonrecurring income items including a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit payment received due to the passing of a former employee and a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt. Noninterest expense decreased $7.2 million to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $20.0 million for the preceding quarter. Compensation and benefits was lower primarily due to the ERC recorded during the current quarter. Other expense for the preceding quarter included the previously disclosed $5.8 million legal reserve.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") decreased $2.2 million to $18.4 million at June 30, 2025, from $20.6 million at March 31, 2025. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.10% at June 30, 2025, a decrease from 1.24% at March 31, 2025, and from 1.14% one year earlier. A release of $2.6 million reserves on individually evaluated loans, partially offset by net loan charge-offs totaling $1.9 million and a small increase to the pooled loan reserve, resulted in a recapture of provision expense of $296,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Nonperforming loans totaled $20.4 million at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. Current quarter activity included an increase due to a $4.1 million commercial real estate loan transitioning into nonperforming status, large principal payments received totaling $3.6 million and charged-off balances totaling $1.3 million. ACLL to nonperforming loans decreased to 90% at June 30, 2025, from 101% at March 31, 2025, and increased from 82% at June 30, 2024. This ratio increased in the first quarter of 2025 with decreases in balances due to principal payments and charge-offs on loans with appropriate reserves.
Classified loans decreased $663,000 to $30.9 million at June 30, 2025, from $31.6 million at March 31, 2025, primarily due to payments received of $3.2 million and commercial business loan net charge-offs totaling $1.5 million, partially offset by the downgrade of a $4.1 million commercial real estate loan that was adversely impacted by reduced cross-border traffic during the second quarter. Four collateral dependent loans totaling $23.8 million account for 77% of the classified loan balance at June 30, 2025. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in the largest of these four collateral-dependent relationships. The Bank is also closely monitoring a group of commercial business loans that have similar collateral, with 11 loans totaling $562,000 included in classified loans at June 30, 2025, and four additional loans totaling $686,000 included in the special mention risk grading category.
|For the Quarter Ended
|ACLL ($ in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|20,569
|$
|20,449
|$
|21,970
|$
|19,343
|$
|17,958
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial real estate
|(15
|)
|(5,571
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Construction and land
|-
|(374
|)
|(411
|)
|-
|(3,978
|)
|Auto and other consumer
|(273
|)
|(243
|)
|(364
|)
|(492
|)
|(832
|)
|Commercial business
|(2,823
|)
|(1,513
|)
|(4,596
|)
|(24
|)
|(2,643
|)
|Total charge-offs
|(3,111
|)
|(7,701
|)
|(5,371
|)
|(516
|)
|(7,453
|)
|Recoveries:
|One-to-four family
|-
|-
|-
|42
|-
|Commercial real estate
|20
|6
|2
|-
|-
|Construction and land
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Auto and other consumer
|74
|43
|52
|24
|198
|Commercial business
|1,084
|2
|36
|-
|-
|Total recoveries
|1,183
|51
|90
|66
|198
|Net loan charge-offs
|(1,928
|)
|(7,650
|)
|(5,281
|)
|(450
|)
|(7,255
|)
|(Recapture of) provision for credit losses
|(296
|)
|7,770
|3,760
|3,077
|8,640
|Balance at end of period
|$
|18,345
|$
|20,569
|$
|20,449
|$
|21,970
|$
|19,343
|Average total loans
|$
|1,658,723
|$
|1,662,164
|$
|1,708,232
|$
|1,718,402
|$
|1,717,830
|Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
|0.47
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.23
|%
|0.10
|%
|1.70
|%
|Asset Quality ($ in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Nonaccrual loans:
|One-to-four family
|$
|2,274
|$
|1,404
|$
|1,477
|$
|1,631
|$
|1,750
|Multi-family
|-
|-
|-
|-
|708
|Commercial real estate
|4,095
|4
|5,598
|5,634
|14
|Construction and land
|13,063
|15,280
|19,544
|19,382
|19,292
|Home equity
|10
|54
|55
|116
|118
|Auto and other consumer
|410
|710
|700
|894
|746
|Commercial business
|514
|2,903
|3,141
|2,719
|1,003
|Total nonaccrual loans
|20,366
|20,355
|30,515
|30,376
|23,631
|Other real estate owned
|1,297
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|21,663
|$
|20,355
|$
|30,515
|$
|30,376
|$
|23,631
|Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans (1)
|1.22
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.39
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets (2)
|0.99
|0.94
|1.37
|1.35
|1.07
|ACLL as a % of total loans
|1.10
|1.24
|1.21
|1.27
|1.14
|ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans
|90.08
|101.05
|67.01
|72.33
|81.85
|Total past due loans to total loans
|1.17
|1.36
|1.98
|1.92
|1.45
|(1
|)
|Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.
|(2
|)
|Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.
Financial Condition and Capital
Investment securities decreased $11.9 million, or 3.8%, to $303.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $315.4 million three months earlier, and decreased $3.2 million compared to $306.7 million at June 30, 2024. Maturities totaling $11.8 million and regular principal payments totaling $5.7 million were partially offset by purchases totaling $5.5 million during the current quarter. Net unrealized losses were flat for the second quarter of 2025. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 7.6 years at June 30, 2025, 6.9 years at the preceding quarter end and 7.8 years at the end of the second quarter of 2024. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.9 years at June 30, 2025, compared to 4.3 years at the preceding quarter end and 4.3 years at the end of the second quarter of 2024.
|Investment Securities ($ in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| Three Month
% Change
| One Year %
Change
|Available for Sale at Fair Value
|Municipal bonds
|$
|77,324
|$
|78,295
|$
|78,825
|-1.2
|%
|-1.9
|%
|U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)
|12,298
|12,643
|13,982
|-2.7
|-12.0
|Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)
|13,105
|15,671
|16,483
|-16.4
|-20.5
|Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)
|55,760
|55,067
|52,892
|1.3
|5.4
|U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)
|7,504
|8,061
|9,772
|-6.9
|-23.2
|Mortgage-backed securities:
|U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)
|96,014
|96,642
|77,301
|-0.6
|24.2
|Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)
|41,510
|49,054
|57,459
|-15.4
|-27.8
|Total securities available for sale
|$
|303,515
|$
|315,433
|$
|306,714
|-3.8
|-1.0
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $9.6 million, or 0.6%, to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2025, from $1.64 billion at March 31, 2025, and decreased $30.6 million, or 1.8%, from $1.68 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $6.0 million. New loan funding totaling $47.2 million and draws on existing loans totaling $23.9 million outpaced loan payoffs of $34.1 million, regular payments of $28.4 million and charge-offs totaling $2.4 million.
|Loans ($ in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| Three Month
% Change
| One Year %
Change
|Real Estate:
|One-to-four family
|$
|387,459
|$
|394,428
|$
|389,934
|-1.8
|%
|-0.6
|%
|Multi-family
|329,696
|338,147
|350,076
|-2.5
|-5.8
|Commercial real estate
|391,362
|387,312
|375,511
|1.0
|4.2
|Construction and land
|72,538
|64,877
|107,273
|11.8
|-32.4
|Total real estate loans
|1,181,055
|1,184,764
|1,222,794
|-0.3
|-3.4
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|84,927
|79,151
|72,613
|7.3
|17.0
|Auto and other consumer
|280,877
|273,878
|285,623
|2.6
|-1.7
|Total consumer loans
|365,804
|353,029
|358,236
|3.6
|2.1
|Commercial business
|117,843
|119,783
|117,094
|-1.6
|0.6
|Total loans receivable
|1,664,702
|1,657,576
|1,698,124
|0.4
|-2.0
|Less:
|Derivative basis adjustment
|(860
|)
|(566
|)
|1,017
|-51.9
|-184.6
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|18,345
|20,569
|19,343
|-10.8
|-5.2
|Total loans receivable, net
|$
|1,647,217
|$
|1,637,573
|$
|1,677,764
|0.6
|-1.8
The Bank invested $9.1 million into a new bank-owned life insurance policy in the second quarter of 2025 to replace a policy surrendered in the preceding quarter. The Bank received the return of the surrendered funds early in the third quarter of 2025.
Total deposits decreased $11.4 million to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.67 billion at March 31, 2025, and decreased $53.7 million compared to $1.71 billion one year prior. During the second quarter of 2025, total customer deposit balances increased $19.6 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $31.0 million. Overall, the current rate environment continues to contribute to competition for deposits leading to increased volumes and higher rates paid on money market and savings accounts during the current quarter. The deposit mix compared to June 30, 2024, also reflects a shift in volume to money market and customer CD accounts while the volume and rate paid on brokered CDs decreased.
|Deposits ($ in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| Three Month
% Change
| One Year %
Change
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|240,051
|$
|247,890
|$
|276,543
|-3.2
|%
|-13.2
|%
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|144,409
|169,912
|162,201
|-15.0
|-11.0
|Money market accounts
|484,787
|424,469
|423,047
|14.2
|14.6
|Savings accounts
|227,968
|235,188
|224,631
|-3.1
|1.5
|Certificates of deposit, customer
|450,494
|450,663
|398,161
|0.0
|13.1
|Certificates of deposit, brokered
|106,927
|137,946
|223,705
|-22.5
|-52.2
|Total deposits
|$
|1,654,636
|$
|1,666,068
|$
|1,708,288
|-0.7
|-3.1
Total shareholders' equity increased to $149.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $146.5 million three months earlier, due to net income of $3.7 million and an increase in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $128,000, partially offset by dividends declared of $661,000 and a decrease in the after-tax fair market values of derivatives of $197,000.
Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at June 30, 2025. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2025, were 12.1% and 13.1%, respectively.
First Northwest continued to provide a return on capital to our shareholders through cash dividends during the second quarter of 2025. The Company paid cash dividends totaling $650,000 in the second quarter of 2025. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.
| 2025 Awards/Recognition
|Forbes Best-in-State Banks
|
About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 17 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed's business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary and other unfavorable conditions and trends relating to housing markets, costs of living, unemployment levels, interest rates, supply chain difficulties and inflationary pressures, among other things; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; legal proceedings regulatory investigations and their resolutions; and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at and on the SEC's website at
Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company's operations and stock price performance.
For More Information Contact:
Geraldine Bullard, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and EVP
Phyllis Nomura, Chief Financial Officer and EVP
...
360-457-0461
| FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|18,487
|$
|18,911
|$
|16,811
|$
|17,953
|$
|19,184
|Interest-earning deposits in banks
|69,376
|51,412
|55,637
|64,769
|63,995
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost at each period end of $336,206, $348,249, $376,265, $341,011 and $344,941)
|303,515
|315,433
|340,344
|310,860
|306,714
|Loans held for sale
|1,557
|2,940
|472
|378
|1,086
|Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans at each period end of $18,345, $20,569, $20,449, $21,970, and $19,343)
|1,647,217
|1,637,573
|1,675,186
|1,714,416
|1,677,764
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
|14,906
|13,106
|14,435
|14,435
|13,086
|Accrued interest receivable
|8,305
|8,319
|8,159
|8,939
|9,466
|Premises and equipment, net
|8,999
|9,870
|10,129
|10,436
|10,714
|Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value
|3,220
|3,301
|3,281
|3,584
|3,740
|Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net
|41,380
|31,786
|41,150
|41,429
|41,113
|Equity and partnership investments
|14,811
|15,026
|13,229
|14,912
|15,085
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|1,081
|1,082
|1,082
|1,083
|1,084
|Deferred tax asset, net
|14,266
|14,304
|13,738
|10,802
|12,216
|Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net
|15,772
|16,687
|17,001
|17,315
|17,627
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|32,471
|31,680
|21,352
|24,175
|23,088
|Total assets
|$
|2,195,363
|$
|2,171,430
|$
|2,232,006
|$
|2,255,486
|$
|2,215,962
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits
|$
|1,654,636
|$
|1,666,068
|$
|1,688,026
|$
|1,711,641
|$
|1,708,288
|Borrowings
|344,108
|307,091
|336,014
|334,994
|302,575
|Accrued interest payable
|1,514
|2,163
|3,295
|2,153
|3,143
|Lease liability, net
|16,257
|17,266
|17,535
|17,799
|18,054
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|27,790
|29,767
|31,770
|25,625
|23,717
|Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
|1,325
|2,583
|1,484
|2,485
|1,304
|Total liabilities
|2,045,630
|2,024,938
|2,078,124
|2,094,697
|2,057,081
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding at each period end: 9,444,963; 9,440,618; 9,353,348; 9,365,979; and 9,453,247
|94
|94
|93
|94
|94
|Additional paid-in capital
|93,595
|93,450
|93,357
|93,218
|93,985
|Retained earnings
|90,506
|87,506
|97,198
|100,660
|103,322
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(28,198
|)
|(28,129
|)
|(30,172
|)
|(26,424
|)
|(31,597
|)
|Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares
|(6,264
|)
|(6,429
|)
|(6,594
|)
|(6,759
|)
|(6,923
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|149,733
|146,492
|153,882
|160,789
|158,881
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,195,363
|$
|2,171,430
|$
|2,232,006
|$
|2,255,486
|$
|2,215,962
| FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans receivable
|$
|22,814
|$
|22,231
|$
|23,716
|$
|23,536
|$
|23,733
|$
|45,045
|$
|46,500
|Interest on investment securities
|3,466
|3,803
|3,658
|3,786
|3,949
|7,269
|7,581
|Interest on deposits in banks
|520
|482
|550
|582
|571
|1,002
|1,216
|FHLB dividends
|331
|307
|273
|302
|358
|638
|640
|Total interest income
|27,131
|26,823
|28,197
|28,206
|28,611
|53,954
|55,937
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|9,552
|9,737
|11,175
|10,960
|10,180
|19,289
|20,292
|Borrowings
|3,386
|3,239
|2,885
|3,226
|4,196
|6,625
|7,482
|Total interest expense
|12,938
|12,976
|14,060
|14,186
|14,376
|25,914
|27,774
|Net interest income
|14,193
|13,847
|14,137
|14,020
|14,235
|28,040
|28,163
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|(Recapture of) provision for credit losses on loans
|(296
|)
|7,770
|3,760
|3,077
|8,640
|7,474
|9,879
|(Recapture of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|(64
|)
|15
|(105
|)
|57
|99
|(49
|)
|(170
|)
|(Recapture of) provision for credit losses
|(360
|)
|7,785
|3,655
|3,134
|8,739
|7,425
|9,709
|Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses
|14,553
|6,062
|10,482
|10,886
|5,496
|20,615
|18,454
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Loan and deposit service fees
|1,095
|1,106
|1,054
|1,059
|1,076
|2,201
|2,178
|Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market
|92
|195
|(115
|)
|10
|74
|287
|293
|Net gain on sale of loans
|44
|11
|52
|58
|150
|55
|202
|Net loss on sale of investment securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,117
|)
|-
|(2,117
|)
|Net gain on sale of premises and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,919
|-
|7,919
|Increase in BOLI cash surrender value
|485
|372
|328
|315
|293
|857
|536
|Income from BOLI death benefit, net
|-
|1,059
|1,536
|-
|-
|1,059
|-
|Other income (loss)
|454
|1,034
|(1,555
|)
|337
|(48
|)
|1,488
|524
|Total noninterest income
|2,170
|3,777
|1,300
|1,779
|7,347
|5,947
|9,535
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Compensation and benefits
|4,698
|7,715
|7,367
|8,582
|8,588
|12,413
|16,716
|Data processing
|1,926
|2,011
|2,065
|2,085
|2,008
|3,937
|3,952
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,507
|1,592
|1,559
|1,553
|1,799
|3,099
|3,039
|Supplies, postage, and telephone
|346
|298
|296
|360
|317
|644
|610
|Regulatory assessments and state taxes
|501
|479
|460
|548
|457
|980
|970
|Advertising
|299
|265
|362
|409
|377
|564
|686
|Professional fees
|1,449
|777
|813
|698
|684
|2,226
|1,594
|FDIC insurance premium
|463
|434
|491
|533
|473
|897
|859
|Other expense
|1,576
|6,429
|820
|1,080
|906
|8,005
|1,486
|Total noninterest expense
|12,765
|20,000
|14,233
|15,848
|15,609
|32,765
|29,912
|Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes
|3,958
|(10,161
|)
|(2,451
|)
|(3,183
|)
|(2,766
|)
|(6,203
|)
|(1,923
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|297
|(1,125
|)
|359
|(1,203
|)
|(547
|)
|(828
|)
|(100
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,661
|$
|(9,036
|)
|$
|(2,810
|)
|$
|(1,980
|)
|$
|(2,219
|)
|$
|(5,375
|)
|$
|(1,823
|)
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|0.42
|$
|(1.03
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
| FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|Selected Loan Detail
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Construction and land loans breakout
|1-4 Family construction
|$
|39,040
|$
|42,371
|$
|39,319
|$
|43,125
|$
|56,514
|Multifamily construction
|14,728
|9,223
|15,407
|29,109
|43,341
|Nonresidential construction
|12,832
|7,229
|16,857
|17,500
|1,015
|Land and development
|5,938
|6,054
|6,527
|5,975
|6,403
|Total construction and land loans
|$
|72,538
|$
|64,877
|$
|78,110
|$
|95,709
|$
|107,273
|Auto and other consumer loans breakout
|Triad Manufactured Home loans
|$
|135,537
|$
|134,740
|$
|128,231
|$
|129,600
|$
|110,510
|Woodside auto loans
|127,828
|118,972
|117,968
|126,129
|131,151
|First Help auto loans
|11,221
|13,012
|14,283
|15,971
|17,427
|Other auto loans
|1,016
|1,313
|1,647
|2,064
|2,690
|Other consumer loans
|5,275
|5,841
|6,747
|7,434
|23,845
|Total auto and other consumer loans
|$
|280,877
|$
|273,878
|$
|268,876
|$
|281,198
|$
|285,623
|Commercial business loans breakout
|Northpointe Bank MPP
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|36,230
|$
|38,155
|$
|9,150
|Secured lines of credit
|41,043
|39,986
|35,701
|37,686
|28,862
|Unsecured lines of credit
|2,551
|2,030
|1,717
|1,571
|1,133
|SBA loans
|6,618
|6,889
|7,044
|7,219
|7,146
|Other commercial business loans
|67,631
|70,878
|70,801
|70,696
|70,803
|Total commercial business loans
|$
|117,843
|$
|119,783
|$
|151,493
|$
|155,327
|$
|117,094
|Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|One-to-four family construction
|$
|40,509
|$
|38,221
|$
|44,468
|$
|51,607
|$
|49,440
|All other construction and land
|36,129
|30,947
|34,290
|45,166
|58,346
|One-to-four family first mortgage
|420,847
|428,081
|466,046
|469,053
|434,840
|One-to-four family junior liens
|20,116
|15,155
|15,090
|14,701
|13,706
|One-to-four family revolving open-end
|57,502
|51,832
|51,481
|48,459
|44,803
|Commercial real estate, owner occupied:
|Health care
|29,091
|29,386
|29,129
|29,407
|29,678
|Office
|19,116
|19,363
|17,756
|17,901
|19,215
|Warehouse
|7,432
|9,272
|14,948
|11,645
|14,613
|Other
|74,364
|74,915
|78,170
|64,535
|56,292
|Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:
|Office
|42,198
|41,885
|49,417
|49,770
|50,158
|Retail
|51,708
|50,737
|49,591
|49,717
|50,101
|Hospitality
|64,308
|62,226
|61,919
|62,282
|62,628
|Other
|93,505
|93,549
|81,640
|82,573
|84,428
|Multi-family residential
|330,784
|339,217
|333,419
|354,118
|350,382
|Commercial business loans
|73,403
|75,628
|77,381
|86,904
|79,055
|Commercial agriculture and fishing loans
|22,443
|22,914
|21,833
|15,369
|14,411
|State and political subdivision obligations
|369
|369
|369
|404
|405
|Consumer automobile loans
|139,992
|133,209
|133,789
|144,036
|151,121
|Consumer loans secured by other assets
|138,378
|137,619
|131,429
|132,749
|129,293
|Consumer loans unsecured
|2,508
|3,051
|3,658
|4,411
|5,209
|Total loans
|$
|1,664,702
|$
|1,657,576
|$
|1,695,823
|$
|1,734,807
|$
|1,698,124
|Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans
|$
|166,589
|$
|175,100
|$
|163,827
|$
|166,446
|$
|155,005
| FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Balance
|Earned/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Earned/
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Paid
|Rate
|Outstanding
|Paid
|Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, net (1) (2)
|$
|1,639,236
|$
|22,814
|5.58
|%
|$
|1,698,777
|$
|23,733
|5.62
|%
|Total investment securities
|311,078
|3,466
|4.47
|316,878
|3,949
|5.01
|FHLB dividends
|13,313
|331
|9.97
|15,175
|358
|9.49
|Interest-earning deposits in banks
|46,807
|520
|4.46
|41,450
|571
|5.54
|Total interest-earning assets (3)
|2,010,434
|27,131
|5.41
|2,072,280
|28,611
|5.55
|Noninterest-earning assets
|154,145
|147,090
|Total average assets
|$
|2,164,579
|$
|2,219,370
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|164,475
|$
|240
|0.59
|$
|165,212
|$
|193
|0.47
|Money market accounts
|444,135
|2,660
|2.40
|405,393
|2,420
|2.40
|Savings accounts
|228,901
|884
|1.55
|227,650
|915
|1.62
|Certificates of deposit, customer
|451,712
|4,396
|3.90
|400,197
|4,079
|4.10
|Certificates of deposit, brokered
|124,383
|1,372
|4.42
|209,566
|2,573
|4.94
|Total interest-bearing deposits (4)
|1,413,606
|9,552
|2.71
|1,408,018
|10,180
|2.91
|Advances
|275,176
|3,041
|4.43
|315,375
|3,801
|4.85
|Subordinated debt
|34,600
|345
|4.00
|39,465
|395
|4.03
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,723,382
|12,938
|3.01
|1,762,858
|14,376
|3.28
|Noninterest-bearing deposits (4)
|243,655
|251,442
|Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|50,685
|41,991
|Total average liabilities
|2,017,722
|2,056,291
|Average equity
|146,857
|163,079
|Total average liabilities and equity
|$
|2,164,579
|$
|2,219,370
|Net interest income
|$
|14,193
|$
|14,235
|Net interest rate spread
|2.40
|2.27
|Net earning assets
|$
|287,052
|$
|309,422
|Net interest margin (5)
|2.83
|2.76
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|116.7
|%
|117.6
|%
|(1)
|The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2)
|Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred (costs) fees of ($148,000) and $34,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(3)
|Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.
|(4)
|Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.31% and 2.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(5)
|Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company's results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.
Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|3,661
|$
|(9,036
|)
|$
|(2,810
|)
|$
|(1,980
|)
|$
|(2,219
|)
|$
|(5,375
|)
|$
|(1,823
|)
|Plus: (recapture of) provision for credit losses (GAAP)
|(360
|)
|7,785
|3,655
|3,134
|8,739
|7,425
|9,709
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes (GAAP)
|297
|(1,125
|)
|359
|(1,203
|)
|(547
|)
|(828
|)
|(100
|)
|PPNR (Non-GAAP) (1)
|3,598
|(2,376
|)
|1,204
|(49
|)
|5,973
|1,222
|7,786
|Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR (Non-GAAP):
|Employee retention credit ("ERC") included in compensation and benefits
|2,640
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,640
|-
|ERC consulting expense included in professional fees
|(528
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(528
|)
|-
|Costs associated with early termination of Bellevue Business Center lease included in other expense
|(599
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(599
|)
|-
|Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit
|-
|1,059
|1,536
|-
|-
|1,059
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income
|-
|846
|-
|-
|-
|846
|-
|Legal reserve
|-
|(5,750
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(5,750
|)
|-
|Equity investment repricing adjustment
|-
|-
|(1,762
|)
|-
|-
|-
|651
|One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force
|-
|-
|-
|(996
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Net gain on sale of premises and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,919
|-
|7,919
|Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(359
|)
|-
|(359
|)
|Net loss on sale of investment securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,117
|)
|-
|(2,117
|)
|Adjusted PPNR (Non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|2,085
|$
|1,469
|$
|1,430
|$
|947
|$
|530
|$
|3,554
|$
|1,692
|Average total assets (GAAP)
|$
|2,164,579
|$
|2,174,748
|$
|2,205,502
|$
|2,209,333
|$
|2,219,370
|$
|2,169,621
|$
|2,192,779
|GAAP Ratio:
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.68
|%
|-1.69
|%
|-0.51
|%
|-0.36
|%
|-0.40
|%
|-0.50
|%
|-0.17
|%
|Non-GAAP Ratios:
|PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1)
|0.67
|%
|-0.44
|%
|0.22
|%
|-0.01
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.71
|%
|Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1)
|0.39
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.16
|%
|(1)
|PPNR removes the provisions for credit loss and income tax from net income. This removes potentially volatile estimates, providing a comparative amount limited to income and expense recorded during the period. Adjusted PPNR further removes large nonrecurring transactions recorded during the period. We believe these metrics provide comparative amounts for a better review of recurring net revenue.
| FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|149,733
|$
|146,492
|$
|153,882
|$
|160,789
|$
|158,881
|$
|149,733
|$
|158,881
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,081
|1,082
|1,082
|1,083
|1,084
|1,081
|1,084
|Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights
|372
|415
|423
|489
|517
|372
|517
|Total tangible common equity
|$
|148,280
|$
|144,995
|$
|152,377
|$
|159,217
|$
|157,280
|$
|148,280
|$
|157,280
|Total assets
|$
|2,195,363
|$
|2,171,430
|$
|2,232,006
|$
|2,255,486
|$
|2,215,962
|$
|2,195,363
|$
|2,215,962
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,081
|1,082
|1,082
|1,083
|1,084
|1,081
|1,084
|Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights
|372
|415
|423
|489
|517
|372
|517
|Total tangible assets
|$
|2,193,910
|$
|2,169,933
|$
|2,230,501
|$
|2,253,914
|$
|2,214,361
|$
|2,193,910
|$
|2,214,361
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|146,857
|$
|156,470
|$
|161,560
|$
|160,479
|$
|163,079
|$
|151,620
|$
|162,473
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,081
|1,082
|1,083
|1,084
|1,085
|1,082
|1,085
|Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights
|415
|423
|489
|517
|489
|419
|485
|Total average tangible common equity
|$
|145,361
|$
|154,965
|$
|159,988
|$
|158,878
|$
|161,505
|$
|150,119
|$
|160,903
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,661
|$
|(9,036
|)
|$
|(2,810
|)
|$
|(1,980
|)
|$
|(2,219
|)
|$
|(5,375
|)
|$
|(1,823
|)
|Common shares outstanding
|9,444,963
|9,440,618
|9,353,348
|9,365,979
|9,453,247
|9,444,963
|9,453,247
|GAAP Ratios:
|Equity to total assets
|6.82
|%
|6.75
|%
|6.89
|%
|7.13
|%
|7.17
|%
|6.82
|%
|7.17
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.00
|%
|-23.42
|%
|-6.92
|%
|-4.91
|%
|-5.47
|%
|-7.15
|%
|-2.26
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|15.85
|$
|15.52
|$
|16.45
|$
|17.17
|$
|16.81
|$
|15.85
|$
|16.81
|Non-GAAP Ratios:
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|6.76
|%
|6.68
|%
|6.83
|%
|7.06
|%
|7.10
|%
|6.76
|%
|7.10
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|10.10
|%
|-23.65
|%
|-6.99
|%
|-4.96
|%
|-5.53
|%
|-7.22
|%
|-2.28
|%
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|$
|15.70
|$
|15.36
|$
|16.29
|$
|17.00
|$
|16.64
|$
|15.70
|$
|16.64
|(1
|)
|We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.
