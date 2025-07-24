403
Inside HUSHH This Month: Happy Hour, Quiz Nights, Live Music & More
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) HUSHH, Dubai’s game-filled social barcade tucked inside Social Distrikt at Dubai Mall Fountain Views, is serving up a packed line-up of entertainment, drinks deals, and high-energy social experiences.
From the buzz of live bands to brain-teasing quiz nights and a ladies' night like no other, there’s never a dull moment at HUSHH. Every week brings something new, something bold, and something totally unmissable.
Here’s what’s happening at HUSHH:
Happy Hour
Sunday to Thursday, 5 PM to 8 PM. Drinks from AED 20 and games from just AED 10 - the perfect excuse to kick off your night early.
Ladies’ Night
Every Tuesday, 8 PM to Midnight. A glam, game-filled evening for the girls. AED 150 per person includes three hours of unlimited drinks & game credit worth 50 AED.
Wednesday Night Speed Quizzing
Wednesdays from 8 PM. Hosted by Dubai’s favourite quizmaster Dan (@quizmandandxb), this is not your average pub quiz. No paper. No pens. Just fast-paced, app-based fun where your phone becomes your buzzer. This quiz will challenge you mentally, musically, and physically through spontaneous, laugh-out-loud challenges. Plus, chances to win fun and fantastic prizes for the whole team.
Live Band Saturdays
Every Saturday | From 8 PM. Live music from resident performers Ark Angles, bringing the vibes with everything from soul to funk.
F1 Race Screenings
On July 27th, catch the adrenaline of the Belgian Grand Prix race live on screen, surrounded by arcade energy and unbeatable drinks.
With its signature mix of Duckpin bowling, AR shuffleboard, AR Darts, Arcade games, and a rotation of themed nights, HUSHH is the go-to destination this summer for those looking to sip, play, and stay entertained.
Whether you're here to flex your trivia knowledge, vibe to live tunes, or just take advantage of the great drinks deals, there’s always something to keep you coming back to HUSHH.
