403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's Roketsan Strengthens Global Partnerships
(MENAFN) At the 2025 International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, Türkiye’s missile manufacturer Roketsan entered into several new vital international and national strategic partnership deals.
These collaborations were established during the 17th edition of IDEF, which spans six days and began on a Tuesday.
This year's iteration of IDEF is taking place across multiple prominent venues in Istanbul, including the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.
The exhibition is managed by KFA Fairs and receives backing from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.
Anadolu has taken the role of global communication partner for the event.
Roketsan drew significant attention at IDEF with its cutting-edge technology and battle-tested systems. Its presence stood out among the many participants, marking it as one of the most influential entities showcased at the fair.
During the opening two days of IDEF, Roketsan concluded several pivotal agreements involving the provision of defense products and the initiation of new joint projects.
These developments were solidified through formal signing ceremonies held at the venue.
These collaborations were established during the 17th edition of IDEF, which spans six days and began on a Tuesday.
This year's iteration of IDEF is taking place across multiple prominent venues in Istanbul, including the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.
The exhibition is managed by KFA Fairs and receives backing from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.
Anadolu has taken the role of global communication partner for the event.
Roketsan drew significant attention at IDEF with its cutting-edge technology and battle-tested systems. Its presence stood out among the many participants, marking it as one of the most influential entities showcased at the fair.
During the opening two days of IDEF, Roketsan concluded several pivotal agreements involving the provision of defense products and the initiation of new joint projects.
These developments were solidified through formal signing ceremonies held at the venue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment