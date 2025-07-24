Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye's Roketsan Strengthens Global Partnerships

2025-07-24 07:07:37
(MENAFN) At the 2025 International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, Türkiye’s missile manufacturer Roketsan entered into several new vital international and national strategic partnership deals.

These collaborations were established during the 17th edition of IDEF, which spans six days and began on a Tuesday.

This year's iteration of IDEF is taking place across multiple prominent venues in Istanbul, including the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

The exhibition is managed by KFA Fairs and receives backing from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.

Anadolu has taken the role of global communication partner for the event.

Roketsan drew significant attention at IDEF with its cutting-edge technology and battle-tested systems. Its presence stood out among the many participants, marking it as one of the most influential entities showcased at the fair.

During the opening two days of IDEF, Roketsan concluded several pivotal agreements involving the provision of defense products and the initiation of new joint projects.

These developments were solidified through formal signing ceremonies held at the venue.

