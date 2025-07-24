Senate President Discusses Ties With South African, Saudi Envoys

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez held separate meetings on Thursday with Tselane Mokuena, South Africa's Ambassador to Jordan, and Mohammed bin Hassan Muannes, Chargé d'Affaires of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Jordan.Their discussions centered on strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors, with a particular focus on parliamentary, economic, and cultural cooperation.The ongoing regional situation was also a key topic, specifically the Palestinian issue and the continuing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.Fayez reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering stance, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, highlighting the urgent need for security and stability in the region. He urged intensified international efforts to halt Israeli aggression and to establish a political framework that ensures the Palestinian people can achieve their legitimate rights.He commended the high level of relations between Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa in diverse fields, emphasizing the importance of building upon and fortifying these ties. Fayez also called for increased joint investments and the formation of new economic partnerships to serve mutual interests.Ambassador Mokuena, accompanied by Senator Muwafaq Damour, Head of the Jordanian Senate's Parliamentary Friendship Committee with the Parliament of South Africa, lauded King Abdullah II's pivotal role in resolving various regional issues to foster peace. She underscored South Africa's commitment to bolstering its relations with Jordan, particularly in enhancing economic, investment, and parliamentary partnerships.Muannes, for his part, emphasized the deep, robust, and historic nature of Saudi-Jordanian relations across all sectors. He highlighted the consistent coordination and consultation between the leaderships of both nations on matters that advance their fraternal ties, shared interests, and the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations.