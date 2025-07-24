Azerbaijan Sets Scope Of Reviews For Construction Projects Producing Agricultural Products - Decree
According to the decree, the scope of opinions issued within the framework of the construction permit procedure for the construction and installation of construction facilities for the production and processing of agricultural products (hereinafter referred to as the construction facility) has been determined as follows, taking into account subparagraph 3.5.1 of the "Rules for issuing construction permits for certain construction facilities and permits for the operation of construction facilities", approved by decree No. 460 of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2018:
Placement of the construction facility on the land plot under the quality indicators of the land and taking into account the principle of concentration if other buildings are present on the same land plot;
Assessment of the suitability of the construction facility for the declared agricultural activity.
The authority issuing the construction permit must ensure that, during the construction permit procedure, taking into account the functional purpose and characteristics of each construction object, requests are sent to the relevant bodies that are deemed necessary to provide an opinion under this decree and the Urban Planning and Construction Code of Azerbaijan.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve the issues arising from this decree.
