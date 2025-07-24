Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Dead As Vessel Explodes In Danube Delta In Odesa Region

2025-07-24 07:05:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Late in the evening on July 23, an emergency occurred involving a dredging vessel belonging to the Delta Lotsman branch of the state enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority. The vessel was operating in the Bystre estuary with a crew of 11 as part of scheduled work. As a result of the explosion, three USPA employees were killed," the statement reads.

The USPA noted that the remaining crew members are currently in the hospital receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The details of the incident are being clarified, and updates will be provided once more information is available.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority has pledged to provide full support to the families of the deceased and to those injured in the incident.

It was also noted that the maritime access channel through the Bystre estuary is temporarily closed to vessel traffic. Ship passage to and from ports in the Danube region is currently being carried out via the Sulina Canal.

