Mushayela Karim Elected Chairman Of Inner Wheel District 345

2025-07-24 07:01:34
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Mushayela Karim has been elected as the District Chairman of Inner Wheel District 345, Bangladesh. She will officially assume the role for the 2025–2026 term beginning on July 1, leading one of the country's most prominent women-led service networks.

Joining her in the new executive committee are: Vice Chairman I: Shirin Akhter Chowdhury, Vice Chairman II: Eihita Hassan Auhana, Immediate Past Chairman: Farahnaz Qaiyum, Secretary: Kazi Ismat Ara, Treasurer: Salima Alam, Extension Organiser: Khaleda Awwal, International Service Organiser: Shahnaz Mahmood Meeta, Editor: Asma Newaz Ahmed, Webmaster: Sharmin Hossain.

Inner Wheel, one of the largest women's voluntary service organizations in the world, has a strong presence in Bangladesh through District 345. The organization is renowned for its commitment to friendship, service, and community development.

This year's global theme,“Step Up and Lead by Example,” announced by International Inner Wheel (IIW) President Kay Morland, encourages members to take initiative, lead with integrity, and become active role models in their communities.

With a dynamic team at the helm, District 345 is poised to make a meaningful impact through various social initiatives and women empowerment programs in the coming year.

