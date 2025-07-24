Knox Launches On AWS Marketplace: Saas Companies Can Now Achieve Fedramp In 90 Days Using Their Existing AWS App And Budget

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox, the largest and longest-running managed federal cloud provider, today announced the availability of its FedRAMP Boundary Platform on AWS Marketplace . This listing gives AWS SaaS vendors a clear, accelerated path to FedRAMP and DISA IL4 compliance using their existing AWS application architecture and cloud budget.

By running their applications inside Knox's pre-authorized federal boundary, customers can achieve full FedRAMP authorization in just 90 days at 90% lower cost, without requiring an agency sponsor or undergoing major architectural changes.

This announcement builds on Knox's mission to unlock broader access to AI and SaaS innovation in the public sector by bringing secure, compliant infrastructure directly to AWS customers.

Knox has operated Adobe's Federal Cloud since 2014 and holds 15 active ATOs across agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the Treasury Department, NIH, FEMA, and the U.S. Marines. The company's managed boundary is now available to any AWS SaaS vendor via a subscription in AWS Marketplace.

"SaaS vendors shouldn't have to spend $3 million and wait three years to serve the federal market," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox. "If you're already live on AWS, you can now be FedRAMP-authorized in 90 days and apply 100% of the spend to your AWS EDP commitment. No sponsor needed. No procurement delays. It's a new path forward."

The announcement follows Knox's recent $6.5M seed funding led by Felicis with participation from Ridgeline and Firsthand Ventures. As covered by TechCrunch , Knox is positioning itself as a modern, developer-first alternative to Palantir's FedStart, with a mission to bring modern cloud software into the federal government at scale.

A Simplified Path for AWS SaaS Vendors

Traditional FedRAMP authorization is time- and cost-prohibitive. It often requires 3+ years and millions in engineering, compliance, and legal overhead. Knox offers a fully managed environment with a shared authorization boundary, backed by KnoxAI, its proprietary AI auditor built from over a decade of federal audit data.

The Knox FedRAMP Boundary Platform includes:



Knox Authorization & Management Planes – Pre-cleared, multi-cloud infrastructure for secure deployment

KnoxAI Compliance Automation – Automated mapping and remediation against NIST 800-53 controls

Immutable Audit Logs – Real-time traceability across all operational and compliance activity Continuous Monitoring & Support – Ongoing enforcement and visibility from the Knox team

Availability

The Knox FedRAMP Boundary Platform is now available via AWS Marketplace .

To request a free compliance scan or learn more, visit knoxsystems/get-connected .

The starting annual subscription is $350,000, with full spend eligible under AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP). Infrastructure is hosted and managed by Knox and billed at cost as a direct pass-through.

About Knox

Knox is a managed cloud company operating the largest and most secure FedRAMP-authorized cloud in the U.S. Trusted by Adobe since 2014, Knox helps SaaS vendors get FedRAMP-authorized in just 90 days. It handles security, compliance, and infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Powered by KnoxAI and a decade of security audit data, Knox delivers real-time compliance built for the FedRAMP 20x future.

For press inquiries contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc

