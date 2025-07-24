Kazakhstan, Russia Commit To Expanding Economic Ties And Strategic Co-Op
In the course of the meeting, the parties noted the high level of trust and constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and Russia, based on strategic partnership and alliance.
"We are working purposefully to increase mutual trade volume to $30 billion. There are significant opportunities for investment cooperation. Overall, I would like to highlight the effective work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in addressing a wide range of bilateral interaction issues," said Olzhas Bektenov.
As part of deepening the partnership between the two states, special attention at the meeting was paid to preparations for the 21st Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which will be held in Uralsk this fall.
Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to further deepen mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two countries in all priority areas.
In 2024, the volume of mutual trade between Russia and Kazakhstan reached $27.8 billion, and totaled $9.6 billion from January through May 2025.
