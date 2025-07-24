Next Group Of Ex-Idps Returning To Hasanriz Village Of Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)
At this stage, 53 families (198 people) are currently returning to their native lands.
The reconstructed Hasanriz village is ready to accept new residents.
Families relocated to Hasanriz had previously temporarily resided across the nation's diverse locales, predominantly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative edifices.
The Great Return to the liberated territories is continuing under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The residents returning to their homeland thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for being surrounded by comprehensive state care.
They also expressed their gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army, heroic soldiers and officers, who liberated the lands, and prayed for the souls of martyrs who lost their lives on this path.
To date, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.
