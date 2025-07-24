Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Somalia's FM Visits National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Grave And Alley Of Martyrs (PHOTO)

2025-07-24 06:07:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Somalian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, has visited the grave of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

