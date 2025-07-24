403
Russia Surpasses Germany in Beer Production
(MENAFN) For the first time, Russia has outpaced Germany in beer production, pushing the European nation out of the top five global beer producers, according to a report released on Tuesday by an industry expert.
This marks a significant change in the worldwide brewing landscape.
In 2024, Russia’s beer output increased by approximately 9%, reaching close to 9.1 billion liters.
Meanwhile, Germany saw a 1% decrease in its beer production, falling to 8.4 billion liters. Consequently, Germany slipped to sixth place, the report from the prominent global hop trading company BarthHaas revealed.
BarthHaas CEO Thomas Raiser told a news agency that Russia’s progress is largely attributed to a substantial decline in beer imports, which in turn stimulated domestic brewing activity.
This transformation occurred following the intensification of the conflict in Ukraine more than three years ago and the ensuing trade and economic sanctions.
Since early 2022, major Western beer producers like Carlsberg, Heineken, and AB InBev have pulled out of the Russian market.
Although the EU did not officially prohibit beer exports to Russia, sanctions and corporate withdrawals severely disrupted supply chains and logistics.
In retaliation, Moscow imposed heavy import tariffs on alcoholic beverages from “unfriendly” countries, rendering foreign beer much less competitive in the Russian market.
