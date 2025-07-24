Baku Metro Expansion Gains Momentum With New Design Contract

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

As part of the“State Program for the Improvement of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and the Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030,” a new milestone has been reached in the modernization of Baku Metro. A contract has been signed between“Baku Metro” CJSC, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, and the internationally experienced engineering firm Yüksel Proje, Azernews reports.

The agreement, valued at 35.4 million manats (approx. $20.8 million USD), marks the beginning of the design phase for a comprehensive series of metro infrastructure upgrades. These include:



The design of stations Y14 to Y17 on the Green Line and B5 to B8 on the Purple Line, along with the connecting tunnels;

The redesign of the junction between the Green and Red lines at the critical“28 May” station; The development of a passage chamber, return tunnel, and underground car park at the“Icherisheher” station.

The contract was executed under the single-source procurement method in accordance with Azerbaijan's Law“On Public Procurement”. For compliance and operational efficiency, the agreement was signed with Yüksel Proje LLC, the Azerbaijani subsidiary of the Turkish firm.

With more than 45 years of global experience, Yüksel Proje is ranked 162nd in the ENR 2023 list of the world's top 225 design firms. The company has worked on metro and railway projects in over 30 countries and is recognized for applying cutting-edge technologies, including Building Information Modeling (BIM). It also holds key international certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001.

This new cooperation is expected to significantly improve the capacity and efficiency of the Baku Metro, reduce urban traffic congestion, and enhance the overall passenger experience-marking a strategic investment in the city's future mobility.