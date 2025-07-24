Azerbaijan And Somalia Strengthen Diplomatic Ties During Foreign Ministers' Meeting
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov welcomed his Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, during his official visit to Baku, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced on its X account that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation.
The two ministers exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including regional developments and collaboration within international organizations, signaling growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
