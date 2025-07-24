Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And Somalia Strengthen Diplomatic Ties During Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Azerbaijan And Somalia Strengthen Diplomatic Ties During Foreign Ministers' Meeting


2025-07-24 05:06:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov welcomed his Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, during his official visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced on its X account that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation.

The two ministers exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including regional developments and collaboration within international organizations, signaling growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

MENAFN24072025000195011045ID1109841224

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search