Ukraine claims NYT is broadcasting ‘Russian propaganda’
(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has criticized the New York Times (NYT), accusing the outlet of spreading Russian propaganda following a report from Russia’s Kursk Region by journalist and photographer Nanna Heitmann.
Heitmann’s July 12 piece focused on life in the Russian border region that saw temporary occupation by Ukrainian forces in August 2024, when troops crossed into Russia and took control of Sudzha and nearby villages. Although the incursion was later reversed, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said the action aimed to strengthen Ukraine’s position in future peace negotiations.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy harshly condemned the article on social media, writing: “Whoever at Times thought it was smart to report alongside Russian war criminals made the dumbest decision. This isn’t balance… it’s letting Russian propaganda mislead the audience.”
While embedded with Russian troops, including the Akhmat unit from Chechnya, Heitmann documented mine-clearing efforts, patrols, and evacuations in destroyed villages. She also interviewed civilians affected by the conflict and visited a shelter for evacuees.
Her report mentioned seeing civilian and soldier corpses, most appearing to be Russian based on uniforms. She also noted some local complaints about delayed evacuations—claims which Russian officials denied, stating that over 150,000 people were safely relocated.
During the original Ukrainian incursion, several Western outlets—such as CNN, France 24, El Mundo, and Deutsche Welle—were granted access to occupied areas for coverage.
Russia, meanwhile, has accused Ukrainian forces of committing war crimes during the operation and has charged some foreign journalists with border violations. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Western media of hiding Ukrainian atrocities and serving as propaganda tools for Kiev.
