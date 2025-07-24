Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenia Cedes Strategic Corridor to US

Armenia Cedes Strategic Corridor to US


2025-07-24 04:57:23
(MENAFN) According to a report by a news outlet, Armenia has discreetly agreed to transfer control over a crucial section of its land to the United States.

This development comes amid the country's protracted conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan—a nation rich in oil resources—which fully reclaimed the disputed Karabakh region in 2023.

The Spanish media outlet disclosed on Tuesday that it had received a copy of a confidential memorandum, purportedly from unidentified members of the Armenian diaspora residing in France.

The document outlines a plan for establishing a 42-kilometer (27-mile) passage in southern Armenia, linking Azerbaijan with its isolated exclave, Nakhchivan.

As detailed in the report, this proposed corridor would be operated by an American firm and safeguarded by approximately 1,000 armed private security personnel.

These contractors would be granted authority to employ force in order to “preserve the integrity of the corridor.”

The agreement is allegedly intended to remain in effect for a duration of 99 years.

The memorandum has reportedly been sanctioned by the governments of the United States, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

The news outlet characterized the agreement as “a catastrophe” for Armenia.

The outlet argued that the deal stands to advantage the United States, along with regional adversaries Azerbaijan and Türkiye, while potentially damaging Armenia’s diplomatic relationship with France.

MENAFN24072025000045017167ID1109841090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search