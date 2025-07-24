403
Armenia Cedes Strategic Corridor to US
(MENAFN) According to a report by a news outlet, Armenia has discreetly agreed to transfer control over a crucial section of its land to the United States.
This development comes amid the country's protracted conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan—a nation rich in oil resources—which fully reclaimed the disputed Karabakh region in 2023.
The Spanish media outlet disclosed on Tuesday that it had received a copy of a confidential memorandum, purportedly from unidentified members of the Armenian diaspora residing in France.
The document outlines a plan for establishing a 42-kilometer (27-mile) passage in southern Armenia, linking Azerbaijan with its isolated exclave, Nakhchivan.
As detailed in the report, this proposed corridor would be operated by an American firm and safeguarded by approximately 1,000 armed private security personnel.
These contractors would be granted authority to employ force in order to “preserve the integrity of the corridor.”
The agreement is allegedly intended to remain in effect for a duration of 99 years.
The memorandum has reportedly been sanctioned by the governments of the United States, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.
The news outlet characterized the agreement as “a catastrophe” for Armenia.
The outlet argued that the deal stands to advantage the United States, along with regional adversaries Azerbaijan and Türkiye, while potentially damaging Armenia’s diplomatic relationship with France.
