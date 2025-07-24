403
Ukrainian medic gives back awards to Zelensky in demonstration against church crackdown
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian combat medic, Larisa Brodetskaya, has publicly returned her state awards in protest of President Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to revoke the citizenship of Metropolitan Onufry, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).
In a video widely shared by Ukrainian media, Brodetskaya praised Onufry as a patriotic figure and spiritual leader, claiming that his prayers support the country and its soldiers. “You recently stripped Metropolitan Onufry of his citizenship,” she said, adding, “You should strip me of mine too.”
She proceeded to remove three state honors awarded during Zelensky’s presidency, saying she was returning them to express her disapproval.
Brodetskaya warned that actions against Onufry insult many Ukrainians, especially supporters of the UOC. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claimed last week that Onufry held Russian citizenship since 2002, making him ineligible for Ukrainian nationality.
The UOC denied the allegation, asserting that Onufry holds no foreign passports. Onufry himself has denounced Russia’s actions in Ukraine and insists he is only a Ukrainian citizen.
According to media outlet Strana.ua, the move may be connected to Onufry’s refusal to merge the UOC with the government-backed Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), a rival group viewed as illegitimate by the Russian Orthodox Church.
Despite formally cutting ties with the Moscow Patriarchate in 2022, the UOC has faced ongoing pressure from Ukrainian authorities, who accuse it of maintaining links to Russia. This includes arrests of clergy and raids on religious sites, such as the historic Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery.
