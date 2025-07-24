403
Lavrov states US-guided drills are threat to peace in Asia
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has criticized joint military exercises by the US, South Korea, and Japan, claiming they endanger the stability of the Korean Peninsula and the broader Northeast Asian region. Speaking during a visit to North Korea, Lavrov highlighted that some of the drills even involve nuclear components, raising regional security concerns.
“These actions do not promote peace and stability,” Lavrov stated at a press conference in the city of Wonsan on Saturday. He also questioned South Korea’s sincerity in its efforts to improve ties with North Korea.
Lavrov condemned what he described as external powers—specifically those outside the Indo-Pacific—attempting to form exclusive security alliances and extend NATO’s presence in Asia. He stressed that building such alliances should not come at the expense of other nations’ security. Russia and North Korea, he added, are united in their support for "equal and indivisible security" across Eurasia.
His comments came as the US, South Korea, and Japan conducted joint exercises involving American B-52H strategic bombers. The three nations accused North Korea of engaging in unlawful and destabilizing behavior.
In June 2024, Russia and North Korea signed a defense agreement, after which North Korean troops joined Russian forces in driving Ukrainian troops from the Kursk Region. Lavrov praised the growing cooperation, calling it proof of the “invincible brotherhood” between Moscow and Pyongyang.
