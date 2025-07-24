China Acesulfame Potassium Market Research Report 2024-2027 Focus On Diketene, Sulfur Trioxide, And Acesulfame Potassium
Aiming to disclose the latest production and analyse the price and market of China's acesulfame potassium industry, this report mainly focuses on China's acesulfame potassium industry from 2021 to 2024, as well as forecasts its development trend in the future.
As of June 2025, there are mainly three active acesulfame potassium producers in China. Anhui Jinhe is the largest producer and has held a dominant position in the industry since 2016.
In this report, you can find out the latest production situation of acesulfame potassium in China. Are there updates on the acesulfame potassium producers in China? Besides, what is the latest consumption pattern of acesulfame potassium in China?
Apart from the aspects mentioned above, what is the market situation of key raw materials? What is the overall development trend of acesulfame potassium demand in China in the future? You can find the answers in this report.
The key points of this report are listed below:
- Cost structure of acesulfame potassium in China Raw material cost for acesulfame potassium production in China, 2024 Capacity distribution of acesulfame potassium in China, 2024 Monthly average ex-works prices of acesulfame potassium in China, Jan. 2021-June 2025 Downstream industry of acesulfame potassium in China, 2024 Production technology of acesulfame potassium Situation of major acesulfame potassium producers in China, 2024 Consumption pattern of acesulfame potassium in China, 2024 Forecast on demand for acesulfame potassium in China, 2025-2027
- Diketene Sulfur trioxide Acesulfame Potassium
1 Introduction and scope of study
2 Methodology and source
3 Introduction of Acesulfame Potassium in China
3.1 Historical development of acesulfame potassium industry
3.2 Raw materials of acesulfame potassium
3.3 Governmental policies and market dynamics
4 Supply and Demand of Acesulfame Potassium in China in 2024
4.1 Overview of production of acesulfame potassium in China
4.2 Production cost
4.3 Key manufacturers
4.4 Price (2021-2024)
4.5 Consumption
5 Forecast
5.1 Factors influencing China's acesulfame potassium industry
5.2 Supply & demand forecast 2025-2027
- Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd. Shandong Yabang Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. VitaSweet Co., Ltd. Nantong Hongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. Hangzhou Sanhe Food Co., Ltd. Ningbo Wanglong Tech Co., Ltd. Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd. Anhui Tiancheng New Materials Co., Ltd. Qingdao Haiwan Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd. Xinhua Pharmaceutical (Shouguang) Co., Ltd. Shandong Kunda Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Guangxi Jinyuan Biochemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
