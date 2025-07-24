403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OIC Urges UN Action to Ease Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), led by Türkiye, urged the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday to take prompt and decisive measures to halt the ongoing suffering in the Gaza Strip.
The plea came during an Open Debate on the Middle East situation.
Speaking on behalf of the OIC, Türkiye’s UN representative Ahmet Yildiz expressed deep disappointment over the stalled progress following recent negotiations and indirect talks aimed at achieving a lasting truce in Gaza.
He lamented that “it is regrettable that the glimmers of hope which follow the recent negotiations and proximity talks on a permanent ceasefire in Gaza have not produced immediate results,” leaving the Palestinian population, particularly in Gaza, to face the “continuing horrors of this illegal occupation.”
Yildiz cautioned that “more innocent lives are lost” each day as residents of Gaza are subjected to “unbearable and life-threatening conditions.”
He voiced strong condemnation of what he described as “genocide, forced displacement, starvation and destruction perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip,” emphasizing that the OIC classifies these actions as “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
Highlighting the severity of the situation, Yildiz denounced the campaign to expel native Palestinian civilians from Gaza as a deliberate violation of international norms.
He stated, “this calculated strategy aimed at forcibly displacing the indigenous Palestinian civilian population of Gaza represents an unprovoked violation of fundamental human rights and all norms of international law and international humanitarian law.”
In conclusion, Yildiz appealed to the Security Council to fulfill its core duty to uphold global peace and security, particularly at this “very crucial period in the history of the protracted Middle East crisis.”
The plea came during an Open Debate on the Middle East situation.
Speaking on behalf of the OIC, Türkiye’s UN representative Ahmet Yildiz expressed deep disappointment over the stalled progress following recent negotiations and indirect talks aimed at achieving a lasting truce in Gaza.
He lamented that “it is regrettable that the glimmers of hope which follow the recent negotiations and proximity talks on a permanent ceasefire in Gaza have not produced immediate results,” leaving the Palestinian population, particularly in Gaza, to face the “continuing horrors of this illegal occupation.”
Yildiz cautioned that “more innocent lives are lost” each day as residents of Gaza are subjected to “unbearable and life-threatening conditions.”
He voiced strong condemnation of what he described as “genocide, forced displacement, starvation and destruction perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip,” emphasizing that the OIC classifies these actions as “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
Highlighting the severity of the situation, Yildiz denounced the campaign to expel native Palestinian civilians from Gaza as a deliberate violation of international norms.
He stated, “this calculated strategy aimed at forcibly displacing the indigenous Palestinian civilian population of Gaza represents an unprovoked violation of fundamental human rights and all norms of international law and international humanitarian law.”
In conclusion, Yildiz appealed to the Security Council to fulfill its core duty to uphold global peace and security, particularly at this “very crucial period in the history of the protracted Middle East crisis.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment