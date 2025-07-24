403
U.S. United Airlines Recommences Direct Flights to Israel
(MENAFN) United Airlines has reinstated its direct service between Newark Liberty Airport and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport as of Tuesday. The U.S. carrier had halted flights to Israel on June 13 following the outbreak of a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. After conducting a thorough evaluation of the evolving situation, the airline decided to resume operations.
Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines plans to restart its Israel flights on September 1. In contrast, American Airlines has remained grounded in the region since the multi-front hostilities began in October 2023, with no announced plans to recommence service.
Additionally, European carriers Neos from Italy and Bulgaria Air are slated to resume flights to Israel later this month.
