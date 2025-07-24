Saiyaara Box Office Day 6: Ahaan Panday Starrer Maintains Strong Pace, Set For Historic Run

Making a bumper earning at the box office, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's 'Saiyaara' crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide in just 6 days. Here's the latest box office update.

On day six, 'Saiyaara' witnessed a slight dip in collections but still pulled in ₹21 crore by 8 PM, maintaining its strong box office run despite the minor decline in daily figures.

The film continues its record-breaking streak, surpassing ₹153.25 crore in domestic earnings within six days. Its impressive performance reflects soaring popularity and widespread audience appreciation, setting new benchmarks across the country each day.

Saiyaara's Box Office Storm

'Saiyaara' continues its impressive run at the box office, crossing the Rs 200-crore mark globally. In just six days, the film has grossed over Rs 209 crore, with overseas collections for day six still pending.

'Saiyaara' Sees Over 200% Surge in Profits

The film has been made at a cost of approximately Rs 45 crore. If we look at it this way, the film has given a profit of Rs 108.25 (150-45) crore at the domestic box office, which is more than 240.5 percent of the budget.

'Saiyaara' Set to Surpass 'Sitar Zameen Par' in Box Office Race

In the first week itself, Saiyaara can surpass Aamir Khan's Sitare Zameen Par and Ajay Devgan's Raid 2. Both films earned Rs 165.57 crore and Rs 173.05 crore, respectively.

How much can the lifetime collection of 'Saiyara' go?

In a recent report, trend analyst Taran Adarsh had predicted the film's earnings. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "It can go anywhere between 300 crores, 400 crores, 500 crores." According to him, the audience is acting as a cheerleader and ambassador for this film and is celebrating it.