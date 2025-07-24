Ashghal's 'Future Engineer Programme' Attracts 36 Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Public Works Authority, in cooperation with Qatar Scientific Club, concluded the activities of the fourth edition of the“Future Engineer programme”, which extended over two weeks with the participation of 36 male and female secondary school students.

The programme comes within the framework of“Ashghal's” keenness to support young energies and develop national competencies from the early stages, through purposeful community initiatives that contribute to building a knowledgeable and qualified generation of engineers and introducing students to the vital role that engineering plays in the national development process.

In its first week, the programme included field visits to a number of Public Works Authority departments, including the Engineering Services Department, the Quality and Safety Department, the Drainage Networks Operations & Maintenance Department, the Buildings Projects Department, and the Information Systems Department.

Students had the opportunity to be introduced to the nature of engineering work in various sectors, through interactive tours, presentations, and applied workshops.

In the second week, participants moved to the headquarters of the Qatar Scientific Club, where they took part in a series of technical workshops and interactive training, during which they worked within teams to develop applied engineering projects simulating real needs, which helped them integrate theoretical concepts with practical skills and teamwork.

On the final day, students presented their final project models to a specialized committee that included a number of engineers and experts, where the ideas were evaluated in terms of creativity, feasibility, and ability to implement.

The committee expressed its admiration for the level of engineering thinking and innovation among the participants, praising the teamwork spirit and commitment that was clearly evident in the projects presented.