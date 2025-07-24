Forexlive Rebrands As Investinglive To Reflect Broader Market Coverage

ForexLive Rebranded to investingLive

Strategic rebranding marks a new era for real-time financial reporting, expanding coverage to include stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and more.

- Adam ButtonLIMASSOL, CYPRUS, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ForexLive becomes investingLive , expanding its real-time financial coverage beyond forex to meet the evolving needs of global investors.ForexLive, a trusted name in real-time forex market reporting, has officially rebranded as investingLive. This change reflects the company's strategic expansion into broader market coverage, aiming to provide timely, expert insight across all major asset classes while maintaining the speed and accuracy that built its reputation.Why is ForexLive rebranding now?The rebranding initiative comes in response to the evolving environment of modern trading. Investors and traders no longer focus on a single asset class; they demand fast, actionable information across forex, equities, commodities, stocks , futures and crypto . By becoming investingLive, the company acknowledges this reality and aligns its brand with its diversified editorial scope.“This announcement represents an important turning point for our brand,” said Adam Button, Chief Market Analyst at InvestingLive.“We built ForexLive on speed and substance. Now, as investingLive, we're extending that DNA across a wider range of financial markets to serve our audience better.”What is the goal of this rebrand?The primary goal is to represent the range of content that investingLive provides. From intraday currency moves to macroeconomic analysis and long-term investing trends, the site aims to be a one-stop resource for all financial market participants.How will readers benefit from this change?Readers will gain expanded access to market news, broader analysis, and insights across asset classes. All delivered with the same urgency and clarity that ForexLive was known for.“We have been covering more than just forex on ForexLive, our team has been delivering timely insights on stocks, digital assets, and macro trends for quite a long time now” added Neophytos Papageorgiou, Co-CEO of investingLive & Finance Magnates.“This rebrand simply gives that evolution a name. Our commitment to forex coverage remains as strong as ever, and now we're delivering the same high-quality coverage across all major markets.This is just the beginning of a much larger vision for the future of investing media.”investingLive continues to prioritise:- Accurate, real-time updates that keep pace with global market shifts- Expert commentary from a team of seasoned analysts- A fast, user-first digital experience- Commitment to its communityAbout investingLiveinvestingLive is a real-time market news and analysis platform, built on the legacy of ForexLive. Covering forex, stocks, commodities, crypto, futures, and global markets, it delivers fast and reliable updates to support informed trading and investment decisions. With a worldwide team of expert analysts, investingLive combines speed and clarity to keep professionals ahead of market moves, 24/7.For more information about the rebrand and to explore InvestingLive's expanded market coverage, visit

