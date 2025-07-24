Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Slovakian gas company wants complete Russian supply

2025-07-24 02:21:28
(MENAFN) Slovakia’s main natural gas provider, Slovensky plynarensky priemysel (SPP), is preparing to rely entirely on Russian gas for its energy needs next year, according to a Bloomberg report. The decision comes as EU member states prepare for a ban on spot purchases of Russian energy, part of the EU’s RePowerEU initiative aimed at cutting off Russian energy imports by 2027.

Under this policy, new contracts with Russian energy suppliers—whether for liquefied natural gas (LNG) or through pipelines—will be prohibited starting in January 2025. However, countries like Slovakia and Hungary are expected to receive temporary exemptions, allowing them to maintain existing long-term deals with Gazprom.

SPP's trade director, Michal Lalik, emphasized the economic benefits of sticking with Russian gas, calling it the most affordable option. He stated that Slovakia could source its entire daily demand—about 8 million cubic meters—from Russia.

The upcoming EU ban may open up pipeline capacity, particularly benefiting SPP and Hungary’s MVM Magyar Villamos Muvek.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recently announced that his government had secured commitments from the European Commission to help cushion the impact of any disruptions in Russian gas flows. This assurance led Slovakia to drop its opposition to the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Moscow.

Fico has been a vocal critic of the EU’s energy policy toward Russia, calling it “imbecilic” and warning it could jeopardize Slovakia’s energy stability and the broader EU economy. Slovakia still receives Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline under a contract valid until 2034. Officials argue that losing this supply would force them to depend on more expensive western routes through Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic, significantly increasing costs.

Roman Karlubik, vice president of Slovakia’s Federation of Employers’ Associations, warned that the resulting price differences within the EU could distort competition and damage Slovak industry.

