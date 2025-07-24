403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FIFA Imposes USD185,000 Fine on Albanian Football Association
(MENAFN) FIFA has imposed a 161,500 Swiss franc ($185,000) fine on the Albanian Football Association (FSHF) and mandated that at least 20% of stadium seating remain closed during Albania’s upcoming home match. The disciplinary actions follow fan disturbances during a World Cup qualifier against Serbia.
On Wednesday, the FSHF confirmed it received an official notice from FIFA outlining sanctions related to incidents that occurred on June 7, 2025, at the “Air Albania” Stadium in Tirana.
“Due to repeated inappropriate and discriminatory behavior by a section of Albanian fans—including discriminatory chants, object throwing, fireworks, offensive gestures, and interruptions during national anthems—FIFA has imposed a fine of 161,500 Swiss francs and a partial stadium closure for the upcoming home match against Latvia,” the FSHF said.
The association described the punishment as a significant blow to the Albanian football community, emphasizing the harm these actions cause to both the federation and the national team.
“FSHF calls on all fans to avoid actions that could harm our team, to respect international rules, and to help create a dignified atmosphere in support of Albania,” the statement added.
FIFA’s report highlighted that the misconduct during the Albania–Serbia clash was directed at the Serbian team and involved discriminatory and improper behavior.
Albania currently competes in Group K of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers alongside England, Serbia, Latvia, and Andorra. Their next match is set for September 9 in Tirana against Latvia.
On Wednesday, the FSHF confirmed it received an official notice from FIFA outlining sanctions related to incidents that occurred on June 7, 2025, at the “Air Albania” Stadium in Tirana.
“Due to repeated inappropriate and discriminatory behavior by a section of Albanian fans—including discriminatory chants, object throwing, fireworks, offensive gestures, and interruptions during national anthems—FIFA has imposed a fine of 161,500 Swiss francs and a partial stadium closure for the upcoming home match against Latvia,” the FSHF said.
The association described the punishment as a significant blow to the Albanian football community, emphasizing the harm these actions cause to both the federation and the national team.
“FSHF calls on all fans to avoid actions that could harm our team, to respect international rules, and to help create a dignified atmosphere in support of Albania,” the statement added.
FIFA’s report highlighted that the misconduct during the Albania–Serbia clash was directed at the Serbian team and involved discriminatory and improper behavior.
Albania currently competes in Group K of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers alongside England, Serbia, Latvia, and Andorra. Their next match is set for September 9 in Tirana against Latvia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment