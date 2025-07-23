Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi to discuss the trilateral agreement between the United States, Jordan, and Syria to maintain the ceasefire in Syria. The Secretary stressed the need for dialogue to address the present crisis in southern Syria and underscored the importance of protecting civilians on all sides. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the security situations in the region including Gaza and the West Bank. Secretary Rubio thanked Foreign Minister Safadi for Jordan’s leadership in advancing regional security and stability.