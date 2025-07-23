Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi to discuss the trilateral agreement between the United States, Jordan, and Syria to maintain the ceasefire in Syria. The Secretary stressed the need for dialogue to address the present crisis in southern Syria and underscored the importance of protecting civilians on all sides. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the security situations in the region including Gaza and the West Bank. Secretary Rubio thanked Foreign Minister Safadi for Jordan’s leadership in advancing regional security and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment