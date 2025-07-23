Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi


2025-07-23 11:00:21

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi to discuss the trilateral agreement between the United States, Jordan, and Syria to maintain the ceasefire in Syria.  The Secretary stressed the need for dialogue to address the present crisis in southern Syria and underscored the importance of protecting civilians on all sides.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the security situations in the region including Gaza and the West Bank.  Secretary Rubio thanked Foreign Minister Safadi for Jordan’s leadership in advancing regional security and stability.

MENAFN23072025004514009831ID1109839916

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search