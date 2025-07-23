Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Egyptian President On July 23 Revolution Anniversary


2025-07-23 03:18:15
His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, on the occasion of the anniversary of the July 23 Revolution.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses, on His behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warm congratulations to President Al-Sissi, imploring the Almighty to renew such an occasion for the brotherly Egyptian people with further progress and prosperity.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King conveys His pride in the exceptional fraternal ties between Morocco and Egypt, expressing His conviction that these relations will continue to progress rapidly, driven by the shared will and ongoing coordination between the two Heads of State in service of the brotherly Moroccan and Egyptian peoples' aspirations and interests.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

