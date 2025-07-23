CSE Bulletin: Expiry - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. 28JULY2025 Warrants (VSBY.WT.B)

Settlement Terms: All trades July 25 will settle for cash next day. Trades on July 28 will be for cash same day.

The warrants will be halted at noon and delisted at market close July 28, 2025.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. 28JULY2025 Les bons de souscription cotée le 28 juillet 2022 avec une date d'expiration au 28 juillet 2025 expirera le 28 juillet 2025.

Conditions de règlement : Toutes les transactions du 25 juillet seront réglées en espèces le lendemain. Les transactions du 28 juillet seront en espèces le même jour.

Les bons de souscription seront arrêtés à midi et radiés à la clôture du marché le 28 juillet 2025.